Christian Lundgaard reacts to Pato O'Ward's latest post on social media

Christian Lundgaard has commented under Pato O'Ward's latest Instagram post, expressing his surprise over seeing the Mexican play golf. O'Ward shared a series of images from his time in his native Mexico, where he has been during the gap between the Thermal Club GP and the next IndyCar event at Long Beach, California.

O'Ward has been spending some time in Mexico following a brilliant result at the Thermal Club GP. The McLaren man earned pole position and finished second in the main race. He was pipped by reigning champion Alex Palou in the final stages of the Grand Prix.

O'Ward and his new teammate, Lundgaard, had locked the front row in qualifying and rounded off the podium positions in the race on Sunday. While spending some time off on the west coast of Mexico, O'Ward shared a series of images from his time in Punta Mita via Instagram. Among these photos, he also shared a picture of himself playing golf. The post is captioned:

"Puro p**shi Mexicoooo [pure f*****g Mexicoooo]"

Christian Lundgaard commented on his teammate's post, sharing his surprise at seeing the Mexican play golf in his leisure time.

Screengrab of Christian Lundgaard's comment under Pato O'Ward's Instagram post (@patriciooward)

Pato O'Ward started the 2025 IndyCar season in underwhelming fashion. He qualified 23rd at the St. Petersburg Grand Prix, the lowest of the McLarens. The Mexican salvaged his weekend, finishing 11th in the main race, which he claimed with a decent recovery. However, his performance throughout Round 2 of the season showcased why the McLaren man is so highly rated by his fans and IndyCar experts.

Lundgaard also had a brilliant outing in his second-ever race with McLaren, having grabbed his first podium with his new team. The Danish driver has joined the Papaya team for the 2025 season, making the move over from Rahal Letterman Lanigan.

Pato O'Ward's former teammate, Alexander Rossi, also commented under his post

Pato O'Ward driving his #5 Arrow McLaren during the Grand Prix of St. Petersburg - Source: Getty

Ed Carpenter Racing driver Alexander Rossi also made a golf-related comment under Pato O'Ward's Instagram post, asking if the Mexican was scared of the ball on the 8th hole. The pair were teammates at McLaren during the 2023 and 2024 IndyCar seasons. O'Ward even replied to his former teammate's comment.

Screengrab of Alexander Rossi's comment and Pato O'Ward's reply on O'Ward's Instagram post (@patriciooward)

Rossi was let go by McLaren, and he subsequently joined Ed Carpenter Racing for the 2025 season. The American first joined IndyCar in 2016 with Andretti, and even claimed the Indy 500 win in his rookie season. Since then, the 33-year-old has added seven more IndyCar race wins to his tally.

