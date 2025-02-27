Christian Rasmussen 'hoping to learn a lot' from Indy500 winner and teammate Alexander Rossi

Christian Rasmussen is all-geared up for the upcoming 2025 IndyCar season. He has so far managed 14 starts in the sport and ahead of this year's adventure, he has recently taken the time to talk about his senior teammate Alexander Rossi.

The 24-year-old Rasmussen is really looking forward to getting under the wing of Rossi and learning as much as possible during the 17-race season. The latter has been competing in the 'fastest racing on earth' since 2016 and has so far managed eight wins, 30 podiums, and seven pole positions.

The former appeared on IndyCar Radio and had the following to add:

"Yeah, I'm hoping to learn a lot from Alex, you know, like you say he's coming into his ninth year of IndyCar, you know won the 500, won plenty of races, so super-good guy to learn from hopefully, and yeah, excited to work with him," Rasmussen said. (From 00:58 onwards).

In the 2024 season, Alexander Rossi managed a 10th-place finish (366 points) in the drivers' championship whereas Christian Rasmussen ended his campaign in 22nd place with 163 points.

Christian Rasmussen on what 'caught him by surprise' in 2024 season

While Christian Rasmussen shed light on his upcoming team dynamic with Alexander Rossi, he also took the time to talk about last year, specifically about what surprised him.

In line with this, he added the following:

"I don't know if it really caught me by surprise but the way you race in IndyCar is definitely a little bit different from what I'm used to. You know, it's very elbows out, very forceful in general. So, you kind of had to learn how you race in IndyCar and what situations you wanna throw yourself into, and which one you have to pull out of, so kind of getting to learn that over the year and that also led to some better results at the end of the year," Rasmussen via the aforementioned interview.

Last year, Christian Rasmussen experienced a learning curve. Alongside his 163 points, he was only able to manage a solitary top-ten finish. His now-teammate Alexander Rossi, managed three top-five and 10 top-10 finishes while driving for Arrow McLaren. Moreover, he is also a former winner of the prestigious Indianapolis 500.

Keeping all these things in view, Rasmussen will get to learn a lot from the 33-year-old. However, in a top sport like IndyCar, he will have to find his footing soon, otherwise, he could get out-classed by Rossi in the upcoming 17-race campaign. The first event of 2025 is slated to take on March 2 in St. Petersburg with the Firestone Grand Prix. The two Ed Carpenter Racing drivers will attract decent interest from the team's supporters.

