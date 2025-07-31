Christian Rasmussen makes his feelings known on being given the 'Psycho' tag by fellow IndyCar drivers

Ed Carpenter Racing driver Christian Rasmussen recently spoke about his race at the Java House Grand Prix of Monterey. He also spoke about the 'psycho' tag given to him by his fellow drivers.

The Dane drives the #21 Ed Carpenter Racing car powered by Chevrolet. He is known for his aggressive and calculated driving style. However, in the past few months, the driver has been given the nickname 'psycho' by his fellow drivers.

Rasmussen talked about the same while he was on the SpeedStreet podcast hosted by Conor Daly and Chase Holden. The 25-year-old was questioned by Holden if he accepts and embraces the nickname given to him. To which Christian Rasmussen replied,

"No, I don't see myself as a psycho. If they see me coming thinking I'm psycho, then they are more likely to give me some more room. I think I've finished all of my races this year that I haven't had a failure in. We are finishing races, we're doing well, and we're getting results, so people can call me whatever they want." (58:05 onwards)

The Danish driver has had a decent season so far. He qualified in 19th place at the Thermal Club Grand Prix held on March 23 and finished the race in 12th place. At the recently held Java House Grand Prix of Monterey, he qualified in 11th place and finished the race in 9th place.

Christian Rasmussen speaks about his career-best finish at Bommarito Automotive Group 500

Christian Rasmussen achieved his first career podium at the Bommarito Automotive Group 500 held on June 16 at the World Wide Technology Raceway. He spoke about his feelings after achieving his career milestone.

During the race, the Danish driver was handed a penalty for pitting in a closed pit lane due to low fuel, which dropped him down to 18th place. The 25-year-old rallied to the front of the grid and secured a third-place finish. The Ed Carpenter Racing team owner praised the driver for his efforts.

Post-race, while talking to the media, Christian Rasmussen was questioned about whether he had thought he had a podium-worthy car. He replied by detailing their initial struggles and the changes they made in the setup. He said, (via ASAP Sports)

"No, not really. Not really. Just way to turn this weekend around. I think we really, really struggled in practice 1 as well as qualifying, but knew what we needed out of the car, and obviously hit some good changes for the race. Yeah, as soon as I kind of found out how well my car worked on the high side, it was just game on."

"I was able to pass cars -- we even got hosed one time with having to take emergency service because we were out of fuel, so I had to restart at the tail end, and that was kind of right at the point where I had kind of driven through most of the field and was up front but had to go to the back, drove through again, and man, we were just coming. It was awesome. I haven't done one of these in a while, so it's good," he added.

Christian Rasmussen currently sits in 14th place in the drivers' championship with 239 points to his name.

