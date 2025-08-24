Christian Rasmussen shocks IndyCar world, puts champ Alex Palou to shame to win Milwaukee Mile 250

IndyCar has received another race winner in the series in the form of Christian Rasmussen at the Milwaukee Mile 250. The Danish driver started ninth on the road and made the move for the lead of the race on Alex Palou in the final leg of the race to claim his first-ever victory in the series.Palou started the race in pole position, but David Malukas soon took away the command of the race from the Spaniard. Many poised the AJFR driver to take home the victory, but the event was scheduled to run for 250 laps, which even included a spray of rain with clear skies above the track.With the fabled event throwing multiple caution flags, the leaders were left on older tires to defend their position from a charging Christian Rasmussen. The ECR driver quickly made his way past the Team Penske duo and set his sights on taking away the chance of claiming a ninth race victory for Palou in the 2025 season, and went over to dethrone the CGR driver from the lead of the event.He then had to just drive his way past a few backmarkers before taking home the chequered flag to claim his maiden race victory. This helped Ed Carpenter Racing clinch its seventh race win in the series since the team's inception in 2011.The 25-year-old celebrated this occasion by doing donuts on the track during his in-lap, before peeling into the victory lane.A wave of rave took over the Ed Carpenter Racing camp after Christian Rasmussen's victoryEd Carpenter Racing's Christian Rasmussen at the 2025 NTT INDYCAR Series Snap-On Milwaukee Mile 250 - Source: GettyEd Carpenter Racing's last victory came at the IMS road course in 2021 at the hands of Rinus VeeKay. So, Christian Rasmussen's drive at Milwaukee helped the squad end its four-year exile from the top step of the podium.With Rasmussen already having a solid finish at an oval earlier this year, team owner Ed Carpenter was on board the Dane's hypetrain, as he said in the post-race interview conducted by FOX Sports:&quot;I knew this was coming for Christian [Rasmussen]. He's the best there is right now on short ovals, he has shown all season long. That yellow played to his hand and he did an amazing job, taking advantage of his new tires and Chevy power.&quot;On the other hand, the No. 21 driver was beaming with happiness after his maiden victory, as he said in the post-race interview on the FOX Sports broadcast:&quot;Well, our ovals have been pretty good this year, so if it doesn't last, I don't know. But, today was amazing. We were talking about before the race, that if there's a late caution then we want to go on new tires because it's just such an advantage. So, there were more people that did it than I thought there would at the last stint, but it was definitely the right choice.&quot;&quot;I mean, we were so good on new tires even compared to other cars on new tires, so that's a good day, it's a good Sunday,&quot; he added.Meanwhile, the owner and driver weren't the only ones happy from his achievement, as his teammate, Alexander Rossi, was spotted running his way to congratulate Rasmussen.Christian Rasmussen became the sixth different race winner this year, after the first nine race weekends were dominated by a two-man show on the top step of the podium.