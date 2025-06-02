  • home icon
  • "Classic Penske”: Fans react as Scott McLaughlin gets into the back of Arrow McLaren driver in Detroit

By Rishabh Negi
Modified Jun 02, 2025 00:03 IST
Chevrolet Detroit Grand Prix - Source: Getty
Team Penske's Scott McLaughlin rammed his car into the back of Arrow McLaren's Nolan Siegel in the ongoing 2025 Detroit Grand Prix. In line with this, fans from all over the world have come forward to share their strong reactions.

Going through a section of the street track during the initial phase of the 100-lap race, McLaughlin clipped the left rear tire of Siegel, which got the latter into a spin and ultimately, collided with the barriers.

The incident has received massive traction on the web. A particular fan via X wrote:

"More Penske Bullsh*t."
A second IndyCar fan added:

"Classic Penske."

Here are some of the other reactions:

"Scott, Nolan is not your brakes good sir," a fan wrote.
"Who told the Penske boys they get bonus points for rear ending other cars?" a fan wrote.
"Two great Sunday’s in a row," a fan sarcastically added in relation to McLaughlin's Indy 500 and Detroit incident.
Courtesy of the contact between Scott McLaughlin and Nolan Siegel, the latter is no longer competing in the Detroit GP.

Scott McLaughlin's take on his P8 starting position for Detroit GP

While Scott McLaughlin hit the rear left tire of Nolan Siegel's Arrow McLaren car in the ongoing 2025 Detroit GP, he ended the qualifying session for the event in P8.

In line with this, he felt that he achieved the maximum with the Team Penske car during the qualifying session. Via a post-session interaction, McLaughlin added:

"It was OK. I caught Rasmussen at the wrong time on that push lap. I think we missed by a hundredth. It's so tight in INDYCAR you can't afford to not give yourself enough gap to get a run. I think we maximized as much as we could with the Tire Rack Chevy and that's where we are," McLaughlin said via Team Penske.
Scott McLaughlin is on a long-term contract at Team Penske in the IndyCar series. This was announced ahead of the 2025 IndyCar season. He has been making his trade in the sport since 2020 and is regarded by many as one of the top drivers in the sport. However, despite this, he has yet to amass his maiden IndyCar drivers' championship.

Last year, he was able to end his campaign in a respectable third place in the standings behind Colton Herta and Alex Palou. Taking this into consideration, the 31-year-old has a lot of work ahead of him in the ongoing campaign.

Scott McLaughlin is currently in seventh place in the drivers' standings with 145 points. Taking this into consideration, he has to string consistent results going forward in order to end the 2025 season at least in the top five.

Rishabh Negi has a wealth of experience working in motorsports. When not glued to a screen, he is usually away from the hustle and bustle of a city, hiking mountains, and exploring scenic places. Additionally, he is an ardent supporter of the Arsenal Football Club.

Stay updated with the 2025 IndyCar schedule, standings, qualifying, results today, series news, and the latest IndyCar racing news all in one place.

Edited by Tushar Bahl
