"Clears F1 by miles": IndyCar fans react as Arrow McLaren unveils Nolan Siegel's special livery for Long Beach GP

Arrow McLaren often does special liveries for its drivers, in line with its F1 counterparts' tradition. However, the team has supposedly done one better this time, according to fans, as Nolan Siegel's No. 6 McLaren Chevrolet car's paint scheme did wonders among the fandom.

Over the years, McLaren has partnered with Onsemi for a special livey for the No. 6 IndyCar at various events. This tradition has continued into the 2025 season, as the Arizona-based semiconductor supplier has joined hands with the British team yet again.

Arrow McLaren revealed the paint scheme for Siegel's car at the 50th-anniversary Long Beach Grand Prix with a blue-orange paint scheme featuring illustrations of circuit connectors.

Hyped up about the new livery, Nolan Siegel posted a story on his Instagram and wrote:

"How good does the @onsemi_official #6 look?!! 4 days until we're back on track in Long Beach."

Nolan Siegel's Instagram story on April 7 | Source: Instagram/@nolansiegel

Fans witnessed the new livery for Siegel's car and shared their reactions to the new paint job.

"Clears F1 by miles" they wrote.

"Stuff of legends," one fan wrote.

"Awesome," another fan wrote.

"FIREEEEEE," one hyped up netizen wrote.

"Lookin so good cant wait to see it on the track :)," another person wrote as they await the livery to make its on track debut.

Meanwhile, Nolan Siegel has only scored a solitary top-10 finish in his IndyCar career.

Arrow McLaren's Nolan Siegel hopes for a better Long Beach Grand Prix

Nolan Siegel at the NTT IndyCar Series Bommarito Automotive Group 500 - Source: Getty

Nolan Siegel has a top-10 finish to his name. However, this result was achieved last year, and he has since been on a six-race streak of not finishing inside the top 10.

The 20-year-old suffered a DNF at the season opener in St. Petersburg as he was rear-ended by Will Power. He then hoped for a better race in Thermal Club but had a sub-optimal race, where he recorded a dismal 19th-place finish.

Unhappy with these results, he admitted that Arrow McLaren deserved better from him and envisioned a better weekend in Long Beach. He said (via McLaren):

"I'm frustrated and disappointed, and I don't think that's what this group deserves. I feel like I've said that every weekend now and we need to do something to stop feeling that way. Hopefully, we have a better one in Long Beach."

On the other hand, Siegel appears to be the weakest link in the Arrow McLaren trio. He sits 23rd in the championship standings, whereas Pato O'Ward and Christian Lundgaard are second and fourth in the championship, respectively.

Thus, Siegel requires a major turnaround in performance to match the level of his much-experienced teammates.

