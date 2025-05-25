Colton Herta and Andretti welcome megastar Keanu Reeves to their Indy 500 garage

Colton Herta has a special guest from Hollywood in his Andretti Global garage for the 109th running of the Indy 500. Keanu Reeves, who attended the premiere of 'Ballerina', a movie in the 'John Wick' world, two days ago, is present at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway on Sunday.

Reeves was seen chatting with Andretti Global owner, Dan Towriss, at the IMS. He also interacted with fans at the fabled Gasoline Alley before being spotted near Colton Herta's No. 26 garage.

The John Wick fame actor is a motor racing enthusiast and made his professional racing debut at the Toyota GR Cup in October 2024. The 60-year-old raced in two sprint races at the IMS and finished 25th and 24th in the 33-driver grid.

Fans also caught Keanu Reeves interacting with IndyCar's argubly most famous driver, Pato O'Ward. The Arrow McLaren driver starts on the outside of Row 1 in P3, his highest starting position and the first for a Mexican driver in the Indy 500. Contrarily, Colton Herta will start the 2025 Indy 500 in a lowly 27th on the 33-driver grid.

The Andretti Global driver suffered a scary crash on his first run on day one of qualifying with his No. 26 Honda ending up upside down. Fortunately, his team built the backup car within a few hours before the nearly 7-hour session ended.

Colton Herta highlights what helped him put his scary Indy 500 qualifying crash behind him

Colton Herta went airborne after crashing his car in Turn 1 at the IMS. When he landed back on the track, his car was dragging upside down with sparks going off near his head. IndyCar's safety feature, the aeroscreen, saved his life.

Ahead of the Indy 500 on Sunday, Herta spoke about what made him easily put the horrific crash behind him to get going again.

"Just love for the sport, just love for the speedway, and the excitement that this race brings," he said on FOX's pre-race coverage. "It's easy to put things like that past you and get back in the car and stay determined. The guys did an amazing job getting that backup car together and getting us set for qualifying, and we have a real chance here today because of that."

Herta is IndyCar's youngest race winner but has never fared well at the Indy 500. His best performance was an eighth-place finish in 2020. Last year, he started the 'Greatest Spectacle of Racing' in P27 and made up multiple spots before crashing out while running in second place.

