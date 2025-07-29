Colton Herta is clear that IndyCar’s intentional caution delay was ‘fair’ and “should continue to happen”

Andretti Global's Colton Herta recently spoke about his race at the Java House Grand Prix of Monterey. He also spoke about IndyCar's delay in throwing in the caution during Rinus VeeKay's incident.The 25-year-old drives the #26 Andretti Global car powered by Honda. During the race at Lauguna Seca, his teammate Kyle Kirkwood made contact with Dale Coyne Racing's Rinus VeeKay. This sent the DCR driver into the runoff area at Turn 2, and he sat at the spot under local yellow until race control threw in a late caution.In line with this, Colton Herta was asked about his thoughts on the delayed caution. He said, (via ASAP Sports)&quot;Yeah, they should keep it open as long -- they should keep the pits open as long as they can and allow the leaders to pit at every opportunity. I think it's not fair to be one of the faster ones and qualify well and have your day screwed by a yellow. It's happened to everybody in this series. But when you run up at the front more consistently, it burns you more often. It's something that I think is a real plus from INDYCAR. I think it's fair, and I think it should continue to happen.&quot;As for Colton Herta's race, he qualified in third place and third. He put in a lap at the average speed of 101.988 mph.As for his 2025 season, Herta has had a decent season so far. At the Thermal Club Grand Prix held on March 23, he qualified in fourth place and finished in the same spot. At the recently held Ontario Honda Dealers Indy Toronto race, Colton Herta qualified in pole position and finished the race in fourth place.Colton Herta speaks about his slump amid teammate Kyle Kirkwood's fantastic runThe #26 Andretti Global driver recently spoke about his performance this season. The 25-year-old had a fantastic 2024 season as he finished in runner-up position in the drivers' championship with 513 points to his name. However, this season has been different as he is placed seventh with 313 points.His teammate Kyle Kirkwood has had a spectacular season, as he won three races and was challenging the championship leader Alex Palou up until Mid-Ohio. While talking to the media before the XPEL Grand Prix at Road America held on June 16, Herta spoke about his season so far and Kyle Kirkwood's wins. He said (via Bob Pockrass on X)&quot;Yeah, I mean it's unfortunate for us, but if it's not me that is winning, you want a teammate to win. You want somebody to take points out of Palou, which is the main thing. It's good to know that the team is winning, and that makes everybody happy and excited around the shop. But for me, you know, I need to start winning.&quot;Colton Herta was in contention to win the Chevrolet Detroit Grand Prix held on June 1, as he had qualified in pole position. However, after the first pit stop, Arrow McLaren's Nolan Siegel dive-bombed into the side of Herta's car and destabilized his race. This allowed Kirkwood to take the victory.