Colton Herta drops 4-word reaction amid Golf outing with Kyle Kirkwood and Conor Daly 

Andretti Global star Colton Herta recently shared his reaction to an Instagram story shared by Juncos Hollinger Racing driver Conor Daly, where the two are seen playing golf with Herta's Andretti teammate Kyle Kirkwood. The 25-year-old offered a four-word reaction while resharing a video that Daly had uploaded.

The trio is often spotted playing golf and has often expressed their fondness for the sport. After wrapping up the 50th edition of the ACURA Grand Prix of Long Beach, Herta, Kirkwood, and Daly indulged in 'Golf Day' during their time off and were joined by IndyCar photographer Brian Simpson.

Sharing the update with his 102,000 followers, Daly first uploaded a video on his Instagram Story in which Herta can be seen clicking a picture of the Golf course and possibly the holes up ahead while Simpson is taking a shot in the background. Meanwhile, Kirkwood is waiting for his turn with a club in hand.

"Golf Day! @coltonherta @kyle_kirkwood @simpson244," the caption read.

Resharing the video uploaded by Daly with his 77,500 followers, Herta wrote four words in the caption.

"Gotta get the shot," he wrote.

Colton Herta's Instagram Story | Image via (@coltonherta)

After three rounds of the 2025 NTT IndyCar Series Championship, Kyle Kirkwood is 2nd with 108 points, Colton Herta is 7th with 73 points, and Conor Daly is 21st with 32 points.

Colton Herta looked back on the 2021 Long Beach Grand Prix Victory

AUTO: JUN 23 NTT IndyCar Series Firestone Grand Prix of Monterey - Source: Getty

Ahead of the 50th edition of the ACURA Grand Prix of Long Beach, Andretti Global driver Colton Herta reflected on his win at the street course in 2021. It was the 25-year-old driver's second IndyCar victory.

Notably, Herta holds the record as the youngest driver to win a race in the series, thanks to his victory in the IndyCar Classic at Circuit of The Americas in 2019. However, his second win came after a waiting period of two seasons, in 2021 at Long Beach.

IndyCar recently asked the past winners of the Long Beach about their triumphs. Remembering the showdown before racing on those same streets, Herta described the race as really "cool" and "hard."

"That's the race I grew up going to. I was two weeks old for my first Long Beach Grand Prix. And so, it's my first INDYCAR race, and it's the one that I grew up going to the most just because Southern California native. It was super special to be able to win that one, especially from mid-pack. That was really, really cool and really hard." he said (via indycar.com).

The fourth round of the NTT IndyCar Series Championship will be the Children's of Alabama Indy Grand Prix at Barber Motorsports Park, Birmingham, on May 5.

