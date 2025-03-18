Colton Herta expects a "whole new set of challenges" at IndyCar's return to Thermal Club

Colton Herta has shared a preview of what awaits the drivers and teams in this weekend's inaugural Thermal Club IndyCar Grand Prix. Before this, IndyCar was in the 3.067-mile permanent circuit in 2024 for a non-championship race - the $1 million challenge.

The race weekend had a unique format with two innovative Heat Races placed between the qualifying session and the feature race, which Alex Palou dominantly won to take home $500,000 from the $1.756 million prize purse. Colton Herta placed fourth in the feature event, winning $100,000.

Though the teams got a glimpse of how the circuit and weather treated their cars, the two 10-lap Heat Races and the 20-lap feature race didn't paint an extensive picture of how a full-length race would feel. Ahead of the Thermal Club race weekend from March 21 to 23, Andretti Global's Herta talked about the 17-turn track, via FOX News:

"The best part about Thermal Club is probably the layout has a nice twist of low-speed and high-speed corners. And it’s quite a narrow and low-grip track, so it’s very challenging. We’ve been there before, but we’ve only done up to 10 laps on a set of tires. A full race will bring a whole new set of challenges."

Racing at the Thermal Club circuit would be relatively easier for the No. 26 Honda driver than for his rivals. Andretti Global tested their 2025 cars at the circuit ahead of the 2025 IndyCar season, with Herta completing 53 laps, before an issue on his car shortened the original run plan.

Colton Herta's distressful message to his No. 10 Andretti Global team after St. Petersburg disaster

Colton Herta at IndyCar's Bommarito Automotive Group 500 - Source: Getty

Colton Herta's outing at IndyCar's first race of 2025 was the opposite of a fairytale. He qualified well on Saturday to line up on the front row behind pole-sitter Scott McLaughlin. He was in victory contention at the Grand Prix of St. Petersburg till lap 36 when his No. 10 team botched a pit stop.

The new rear left tire on his Honda-powered car got stuck in an awkward position and required a good amount of maneuvering by the tire changer to finally slot it in place. This cost Herta a lot of time, as he eventually finished in P16 in the race, which was won by three-time champ Alex Palou.

After crossing the finish line, Herta gave a gut-wrenching message to his team on the radio.

"Remember this feeling. It sucks. I don't want to feel like this ever again. And I know you guys don't too. I got your back though, as long as you got mine," the youngest IndyCar race winner said.

If the messy pit stop was kept aside, Andretti Global cars had the pace to steer Herta to victory. His teammates Kyle Kirkwood and Marcus Ericsson finished in P5 and P6.

