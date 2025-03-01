Colton Herta expresses uncertainty on making a commitment to F1 switch in 2026

Andretti driver Colton Herta has shared his uncertainty about making a move to F1 in 2026, claiming he loves working with his current team in IndyCar. The American has been linked with a seat for the new Cadillac F1 team, who will join the paddock starting next year.

One of IndyCar's young stars, Colton Herta, has been racing in the series for six years already, having made his series debut at the age of just 18. He won two races in his first full season in 2019 and then finished third in the championship in 2020, having won another race that season.

Now 24-year-old, he has been on the cards for a spot at the new Cadillac F1 Team, mainly due to his close links with the Andretti group. Andretti may not be heading the F1 team as they had planned, but the Cadillac project is under the TWG Global umbrella, that is also Andretti's parent company now after Dan Towriss' buyout.

This has further sparked the rumours of Herta potentially filling up one of the seats for the Cadillac F1 team, who could potentially look to sign up one of the most promising American faces in motorsports.

Speaking about a potential move over to F1, Herta stated that it would not be simple for him to give up working with a great group of people at Andretti. He also explained how he may never get the opportunity to work with the same people again, saying (via AP News):

“I’d be leaving a great group of people I really like working with, so it’s not a sure thing for me. It’s not an easy decision, just to be like, ‘Alright, see you guys later.’ I’d be giving up an opportunity of maybe never working with these people again.”

Colton Herta has been in focus for multiple F1 teams over the past four years. He was initially touted to drive for Sauber in 2022 season, when Andretti were looking to take over the team's operations. He even tested an Alpha Romeo F1 car, but the takeover could not go through, spoiling Herta's chances.

Later, he was also scouted by Red Bull to drive for their sister AlphaTauri team in 2023 but Herta did not have enough points required to obtain his FIA Super Licence, and hence the move could not materialize.

Andretti and Cadillac F1 chief Dan Towriss 'loved' Colton Herta's answer about potential F1 move

Colton Herta at the Rolex 24 at Daytona, 2025 - Source: Getty

Dan Towriss explained that he loved Colton Herta's answer about a potential F1 move and that he appreciates the driver's approach to his current job. Towriss has assumed control of Andretti Global after Michael Andretti's resignation and will also head TWG Motorsports.

While sharing his love for Herta's statement, Towriss also explained that if the American focuses on performing well in IndyCar this season, he will automatically fulfill the requirements for a potential seat in F1.

“I think really what that shows you is how focused he is and how present he is in IndyCar, and so I love that. That’s exactly the answer that I would want Colton to give me." [via the aforementioned source]

“It makes no sense for him to be thinking about Formula 1 both in terms of the series, but also what he needs to do (for a super license). So I love that answer.” he added.

While Dan Towriss has recently claimed that Cadillac may or may not go for an American driver in their driver lineup, the team's board member and motorsports legend Mario Andretti has previously claimed that one of the two seats will 'most likely' go to the American driver.

Colton Herta needs to finish fourth or higher in the 2025 IndyCar standings to obtain enough points to receive his FIA Super License.

