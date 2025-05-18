Colton Herta frankly addresses the fear element of Indy 500 after brutal qualifying crash

Andretti Global star Colton Herta had a massive crash at the 2025 Indy 500 qualifying, which destroyed the #26 Honda. However, the team was able to build the spare chassis and get the American out on track towards the end of the qualifying session. After the session, Herta addressed the fear element of stepping back into the car following a major crash.

Herta was involved in a massive accident on his first outing during the Indy 500 qualifying. As the American attempted to set a lap time good enough for the Top 12, he lost the rear of the car on the exit of Turn 1, spun around, and hit the barrier facing the wrong way.

The impact from the crash sent the car airborne and flipped the Andretti Global upside down. Colton Herta then skidded alongside the barrier with the aeroscreen touching the walls before coming to a halt in Turn 2. The American was rescued out of the #26 Honda, which was upside down, and was sent to the medical centre.

Despite the major crash, Herta managed to make it out of the car unscathed and was cleared to participate in the remainder of the qualifying session. He stepped into the car towards the end of the session and was able to make it into the Top 30.

During the post-qualifying conference, Herta was questioned about how he dealt with the fear of getting back into a car after a major crash just hours ago.

“I think for me, this place doesn't scare me. I don't have a problem hitting the wall here and having big ones like today. It doesn't feel good and it sucks, but it doesn't scare me when I get back in the race car.

"When you have that kind of mentality, but you also have a team like we did today, trust in the guys and in Nathan and everybody putting the car together to do the right thing, put the right stuff in the car the right way, it's really not too much of a worry,” said Colton Herta, via ASAP Sports.

Colton Herta hailed Andretti Global’s effort to get him out on track after a massive qualifying crash

Colton Herta crashed during his first stint and left the car in an irreparable condition. The Andretti Global team had to shift to the spare chassis and build it from the ground up. The team was able to do so before the end of Saturday qualifying and sent Herta out for a chance of making the Top 12.

Not only was the team able to build a car in just a few hours, but it also managed to get the balance right, which put Herta in a Top 30 starting position. Hailing the team for their efforts, the American driver said, via aforementioned source:

“What a heroic effort by the guys. I don't think I've ever seen anything like that on any car. Bare chassis, bare tub in four and a half hours to a complete car. The only thing that we transferred over was the engine. Everything else was destroyed. To have a car that not only runs but is safe, the balance is right, in that amount of time, I don't even know what to say. It was their day.”

Colton Herta will start the race in P29, i.e., the middle of row 10, with Graham Rahal and Jack Harvey on either side.

