Colton Herta gives a 5-word response on Alex Palou beating him again despite strong weekends

Andretti Global driver Colton Herta recently spoke about his race at the Java House Grand Prix of Monterey. He also spoke about Chip Ganassi Racing driver Alex Palou beating him despite a strong weekend.

Ad

The 25-year-old drives the #26 Andretti Global car powered by Honda. At the race held at Laguna Seca, he claimed third position. Notably, he was looking forward to ending his winless race streak. However, it was Alex Palou who took home his eighth victory this season.

While in the post-race conference, Colton Herta was questioned about how he felt, as he has not won a single race so far this season despite having strong weekends. Herta replied by saying, (via ASAP Sports)

Ad

Trending

" Just have to do better."

The California native had previously won back-to-back at the track in 2019 and 2021. In 2020, the race at Laguna Seca was cancelled due to the Covid-19 pandemic. Herta had started the race in third place during this year's race at the WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca, and he finished the race in the same place.

As for his 2025 season, he has had a good run so far. He qualified in fourth place during the race at the Thermal Club Grand Prix held on March 23 and finished in the same place. During the recently held Ontario Honda Dealers Indy Toronto race, Colton Herta qualified in pole position and finished the race in fourth place.

Ad

Colton Herta speaks about the delay in the caution at Laguna Seca

The #26 Andretti Global driver recently spoke about IndyCar's delay in throwing the caution during Rinus VeeKay's incident. During the race at Laguna Seca, Andretti Global's driver Kyle Kirkwood made contact with Dale Coyne Racing's Rinus VeeKay, which sent him onto the gravel at Turn 2. He sat under local yellows before race control threw in a caution.

Ad

While in the press conference post-race, Herta was questioned about his thoughts on the delayed caution. He said, (via ASAP Sports)

"Yeah, they should keep it open as long -- they should keep the pits open as long as they can and allow the leaders to pit at every opportunity. I think it's not fair to be one of the faster ones and qualify well and have your day screwed by a yellow. It's happened to everybody in this series. But when you run up at the front more consistently, it burns you more often. It's something that I think is a real plus from INDYCAR. I think it's fair, and I think it should continue to happen."

During the race Colton Herta put in a lap at the average speed of 101.988 mph. He is currently in seventh place in the drivers' championship with 313 points to his name.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Chionia Colaco Writer for IndyCar Know More

Stay updated with the 2025 IndyCar schedule, standings, qualifying, results today, series news, and the latest IndyCar racing news all in one place.