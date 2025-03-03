Colton Herta makes a cheeky "cold sweat" remark at Scott McLaughlin's strange FOX graphic

IndyCar driver Colton Herta hilariously called out Scott McLaughlin's FOX graphic as the Andretti Global driver shared an update on X. The 24-year-old driver shared the update after the first race of the 2025 IndyCar season and made a cheeky “cold sweat” remark about the Team Penske driver.

Ad

FOX took over the exclusive broadcasting rights of IndyCar from NBC in 2025 after signing a contract with Penske Entertainment in 2024. The media group introduced an all-new broadcast crew, including Will Buxton and James Hinchcliffe. It has revamped the graphics, the introduction, and other details.

This included revamping the post-session infographic, which detailed the finishing order. Instead of using an actual picture of the driver, their animated version was used. While it worked well on most drivers, it somehow made Scott McLaughlin’s picture hair-raising.

Ad

Trending

Colton Herta came out after the race at St. Petersburg to highlight the same as he shared Scott McLaughlin’s FOX graphics picture on March 2. The caption of the post read:

“If I wake up in a cold sweat tonight you know why.”

Expand Tweet

Ad

IndyCar insider and Motorsport reporter Marshall Pruett also shared the FOX graphics on X as he uploaded the post-qualifying result with the animated driver pictures. He organized the drivers' pictures in two categories as the caption read:

“Happy: 5 Constipated: 7”

Expand Tweet

Ad

Colton Herta and Scott McLaughlin are fighting for the pole position at the 2025 Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg. The Team Penske driver managed to snatch the pole position away from the Andretti driver by setting a lap time almost two-tenths of a second faster. It seemed the duo would fight it out for a win, but the racing gods had other plans.

“That one hurts”: Colton Herta on a disappointing race at St. Petersburg

Colton Herta started the race in P2 on the softer alternate tires, and an early safety car caused by Will Power and Nolan Siegel’s crash allowed the Andretti Global driver to put on the primary tires. He was the highest starting driver to take advantage of the caution and get a free pitstop.

Ad

The Andretti Global driver was in contention for a win when the rear right tire gave trouble to the pit crew in the second pitstop, undoing all his hard work. The slow pitstop was followed by a fuel system issue, as he had to pit again within a few laps after the last pitstop to resolve the issue.

From there, it was an impossible task to challenge for the win. Reflecting on the race, Colton took to X and wrote:

Ad

“That one hurts, but my guys have always had my back and I’ll always have theirs. We’ll break down where we went wrong and fix it for the future.”

Expand Tweet

The defending champion, Alex Palou, began his 2025 season with a win. Scott Dixon finished P2, and Josef Newgarden rounded out the podium.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback