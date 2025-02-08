Colton Herta opens up on boss Michael Andretti's unexpected IndyCar exit

Andretti Global driver Colton Herta has addressed the changes that followed team boss Michael Andretti's abrupt IndyCar exit in September 2024. The 62-year-old stepped down from his role as chairman and CEO of his namesake organization after the 2024 season ended, making partner Dan Towriss the majority owner.

Herta, who finished runner-up to Alex Palou in the championship last year and is one of the 2025 title favorites, recently spoke about Andretti's unforeseen move.

"I don't think it'll change much," the 24-year-old said on the Pit Pass Indy podcast when questioned about how his boss' exit will affect Andretti Global's operations [4:31 onwards]. "For the most part, the people that were here and working, are all the same, especially in the higher-up roles. Besides Michael, it shouldn't change too much. I think everybody's working fluidly together and it's a very similar feel for me."

Trending

Michael Andretti bought a stake in the now-rebranded Andretti Global in 2002 when it was called Team Green. In 2009, he acquired full ownership, renaming it Andretti Autosport, and finally to Andretti Global when now-majority owner and Group 1001 CEO Dan Towriss bought a minority stake in 2022.

After announcing his step back from active involvement to cater to familial needs and other businesses, Andretti penned a long, touching letter for his fans, who rooted for him throughout his career as a driver and an owner. He has been involved with IndyCar since 1983 and was the winningest driver in the CART era.

Kyle Kirkwood reveals Michael Andretti hasn't "vanished" from Andretti Global

AUTO: JUN 22 NTT IndyCar Series Firestone Grand Prix of Monterey - Source: Getty

Michael Andretti is one of the most successful IndyCar team owners. Since he bought a stake in the team, they have won four IndyCar championships and five Indy 500s, in addition to many more titles in the junior series.

So though he stepped back from full-time involvement, the 1991 CART champ continues to serve Andretti Global in an advisory role. Kyle Kirkwood, who drives the No. 27 Honda for the team, gave an update on the evolved leadership structure during IndyCar's content days, saying (via FOX):

"We only see it as positives within the team. Obviously, Michael is still around. It’s not like he’s vanished. I think he’ll still play a role in the team, and for us, obviously, I have that connection with not only Michael but with everybody on the team. I think we’re excited to go forward, and obviously, Dan and Michael have a plan, and their plan seems to be coming together, so we’re excited."

Andretti Global saw a considerable turnaround in mid-2024 after IndyCar introduced the hybrid power units. Colton Herta especially found himself more in tune with the car, taking seven top-5 finishes in nine races, including two victories.

Michael Andretti could still be a regular presence in the paddock in 2025 if the team continues on its upward trajectory en route to the championship. They will kick off their campaign at the season opener on March 2 on the streets of St. Petersburg.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback