Colton Herta and Pato O'Ward feature in IndyCar’s latest promo compilation ahead of 2025 season

The official NTT IndyCar X page has revealed a new promotional video from Fox Sports, featuring Colton Herta and Pato O'Ward in a hilarious clip that shows many of the series' drivers talking candidly in front of the camera. The clip is part of a promotional campaign that Fox recently conducted on January 14 as the new exclusive broadcasting partner for IndyCar.

In the last couple of weeks, Fox released two promo videos featuring Josef Newgarden and Alex Palou, and now we have a third one as well. However, this one is a little different from the ones we have seen before. Instead of highlighting a single driver, this clip shows several drivers, including Colton Herta and Pato O'Ward, having some fun in front of the camera while the shoot was taking place.

"Can I have some chocolate Mousse," Pato O'Ward said jokingly in the clip following Sting Ray Robb's impression of a moose.

Scott McLaughlin, the Team Penske star, seemed to read part of a script in which another driver had written:

"Don't forget to add my mom's Snapchat, it's lit."

McLaughlin burst into laughter as he said:

"Hmm... who's got a hot mom?"

When Colton Herta read the same script he joked,

"Would have to add his mom's Snapchat after this,"

The clip featured other IndyCar stars like Will Power, who was seen possibly attempting to sing a song that was written on a slate given to him. Alex Palou, who was featured in the second promotional video released a day before, was asked what he feels the other drivers think about him.

"Probably I am very funny, good looking, very good hair," Palou said with a smirk.

It seems that Fox is putting a lot of effort into promoting IndyCar as its new broadcasting partner.

Pato O'Ward shared some behind-the-scenes pictures from Media Day

Arrow McLaren driver Pato O'Ward took to Instagram on January 18, 2025, to provide fans a glimpse into the promotional shoot. His post included behind-the-scenes pictures featuring himself alongside fellow Arrow McLaren drivers.

O’Ward shared selfies with teammates Nolan Siegel and Christian Lundgaard, with photography equipment visible in the background. The trio wore their racing suits, while a member of the crew appeared to be handing over a Pittsburgh Penguins jersey to Siegel or Lundgaard.

In the Instagram caption, Pato O'Ward teased fans, saying, “You guys better like all the stuff we filmed ALL WEEK for you. Just for you ;)”

Fox officially became the exclusive broadcaster for the IndyCar Series in June 2024 and since then, the network has been actively working to elevate the series' visibility. The 2025 IndyCar series will commence on March 2 at the Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg.

