Colton Herta picks his Rolex 24 Daytona dream team

Andretti Global driver Colton Herta is participating in the 2025 Rolex Daytona 24, also known as the 24 Hours of Daytona, the first race of the 2025 IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship. The American appeared in a YouTube video as he prepared for the race and was asked to choose his dream team for the endurance race.

Colton Herta was asked to choose his dream team but wasn't allowed to pick from the list of his 2025 teammates. The Andretti driver thought about the question for a short while before answering that he would choose the team that he won the 24 Hours at Daytona in 2019. Herta answered,

“I’d go with the team that I won it with in BMW, so I'd go, Philipp Eng, Connor De Phillippi and Augusto Farfus.”

Right after the answer, the reporter asked Colton Herta what's another thing that he'd rather do for 24 hours straight since racing for 24 hours is a long time. He replied,

“Sleep”

Herta participated in the 2019 24 Hours of Daytona at 18 as he drove the BMW M8 GTE for Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing in the GTLM class and won the race in the same class. The Andretti driver made another IMSA appearance in 2022 as he drove in the LMP2 class for DragonSpeed with Pato O'Ward, Devlin DeFrancesco, and Eric Lux as his teammates, and again won the in-class race.

Colton Herta returned in 2023 to drive the BMW M Hybrid V8 prototype for Rahal Letterman Lannigan Racing. In 2024, he drove the #40 Acura for Wayne Taylor Racing in GTP class, which partnered with Andretti Autosport, and finished third at Daytona and won the next race i.e. 12 Hours of Sebring, which was the American's first overall victory in IMSA.

Colton Herta at the 2025 Rolex 24 Daytona

Colton Herta will drive the No. 04 CrowdStrike Racing by APR ORECA LMP2 07 in the LMP2 class at 2025 Rolex 24 Daytona. He will partner George Kurtz, Malthe Jakobsen, and Toby Sowery. It will be the 24-year-old’s seventh start in the IMSA series and fourth in the prototype class.

“I’m super excited to be joining the CrowdStrike Racing by APR team. I’m also looking forward to working with my teammates, George, Malthe and Toby, and trying to go for a third Rolex 24 at Daytona win. Everyone has put together an amazing program and I’m very excited to see what we can do,” said Herta as the 2025 Rolex 24 Daytona announcement was made.

Colton Herta and Co. qualified P9 in class at the 24 Hours of Daytona. The race starts at 1:40 PM local time on January 25, 2025.

