“Colton Herta poses alongside WNBA sensation Caitlin Clark in Andretti’s recent social media post

IndyCar driver Colton Herta posed alongside Indiana Fever player Caitlin Clark in a recent picture uploaded by Andretti's IndyCar account on X. The post was uploaded on January 22, 2025, as Andretti celebrated and wished the WNBA player a happy birthday.

In the picture, Herta and Clark stood on what seemed to be a golf course as the duo held their jerseys and showcased them for the picture. Both jerseys had a message written on them and were autographed by the athlete of the other sport.

The Andretti driver was dressed in an all-black outfit as he held his black IndyCar Jersey while Clark flaunted black and white athleisure wear as she held her Red WNBA jersey. The caption of the post on X read:

Trending

“Happy Birthday to our fellow @GainbridgeSport athlete and ambassador, @CaitlinClark22 🤗”

Expand Tweet

Herta and Clark are sponsored by Gainbridge Sports. The Andretti driver’s title sponsor featured his iconic black and yellow liveried IndyCar, Gainbridge, which is a Fintech company owned by the Andretti Global owner Dan Towriss.

Towriss is the President and CEO of Group 1001, the parent company of the Fintech wing. Gainbridge Sport is the subsidiary of the Towriss-run company responsible for the sponsorship of the athletes.

The X account of Gainbridge Sport uploaded a birthday tweet for Caitlin Clark as the WNBA star turned 23. The tweet included a video of Clark dribbling the ball as it read:

“#22 turns 23! 🥳 Happy birthday to Gainbridge® ambassador @CaitlinClark22! 🎉”

Expand Tweet

Gainbridge has been Colton Herta's sponsor for the five years he's raced in IndyCar and Andretti and the Fintech company sponsored the No. 26 Honda. The company will continue the same for the upcoming 2025 IndyCar season as speculations of an F1 move for Herta continue.

Colton Herta tired of the F1 speculations amid the reported Cadillac move

Cadillac's F1 project backed by GM and Andretti was approved by Formula One Management in 2024 and Colton Herta popped up as a key candidate for the 2026 F1 seat. Multiple media outlets and Motorsports insiders like Marshall Pruett suggested him as Cadillac's target.

However, the American is tired of the speculations and wants to focus on the upcoming IndyCar season as he said, via Motorsportweek:

“I’ve kind of been dragged around in this talk for, it feels like, half a decade now. I’ve had the carrot in front of me for a while. I’m kind of tired of that being the case, and I just want to drive at this point and focus on IndyCar this year and focus on winning a championship, and if something arises out of that, I’d have to think about it.

“It’s still not a for sure thing. All my friends and family are here in the U.S., and I don’t know anybody where I’m going, so it’s a big decision to make if I have to make that decision.”

The 2025 IndyCar season begins on March 2 and Colton Herta will need a finish of 4th or higher in the championship to get enough points for a super license if he decides to pull the trigger for the F1 move.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback