Colton Herta 'ready to get this season going' as he begins the one-week countdown to the 2025 IndyCar frenzy

The 2025 IndyCar season can't come soon enough for last year's runners-up Colton Herta. He missed out on the world championship by only 31 points and with the upcoming season just around the corner ( February 28 onwards, Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg), he is raring to go!

Via his official Instagram handle, Herta has made the world known that he is fully geared up for yet another IndyCar season. In line with this, he came up with an Instagram post and added the caption:

"One week. Ready to get this season going!" Herta wrote.

Herta has quickly made his name known among America's highest open-wheel racing class. The 24-year-old has competed in only 99 races and has already amassed nine wins, 18 podiums, and 14 pole positions. Moreover, in last year's campaign, he went on to secure two wins, three poles, 10 top-five, and 13 top-ten finishes on his way to securing the runners-up spot in the drivers' championship. He finished the campaign ahead of Team Penske driver Scott McLaughlin.

Colton Herta on what he 'loves' about the iconic Indy 500

While Colton Herta has asserted that he is all pumped up ahead of the 2025 IndyCar season, a week back, he specifically shed light on the prestigious Indianapolis 500 event. Here's how he shared his thoughts on the iconic event.

"Hey everybody, Colton Herta here, Happy Valentine's Day. With love in the air, Gaibridge just asked me what I love about the Indy 500. And there's two big things. The first one, and the biggest one for me, is the fans. You guys make the race what it is. You bring the energy for us to go out there and do our thing. And it brings a lot of joy for all of us to be in the car, getting to see all you guys on the parade laps and out laps," Herta said in a video uploaded on his Instagram.

The 24-year-old further added:

"And the second is the traditions. I love the traditions that everyone goes through. You know, everyone get there about hour and a half before the start, you used to have the balloons, you know trumpets, all these different ceremonies you had the before the race. And that kind of really gets me in the mood," Herta added.

Herta will go into the 2025 IndyCar season as one of the favorites to win the championship. He came close last year and with the support of a big team like Andretti Global, he could secure his maiden title in the sport by the end of the season. His biggest competitors in the 17-race calendar could be Alex Palou, Josef Newgarden (two-time world champion), and Scott Dixon (six-time world champion).

