Colton Herta responds to whether Andretti took notes from Marcus Armstrong’s horrific IMS crash

During his initial qualifying attempt, Andretti Global driver Colton Herta lost control of his No. 26 Gainbridge Honda in Turn 1. After the incident, Herta detailed issues that led to his crash and differentiated it with that of Marcus Armstrong's.

Herta's car snapped into a half-spin and slammed into the SAFER Barrier before flipping and sliding upside down across the track. It then made a second impact in Turn 2, this time with the top of the car striking the barrier. Just like Armstrong, the 24-year-old crashed early Saturday, during an hour-long practice ahead of the nearly 7-hour qualifying window of the first day.

When asked if the team made any adjustments after Marcus went in the morning, Herta said,

"We had opposite ends. He said he had a lot of understeer, and then the front was sliding along for him compared to the morning. You always take it with a grain of salt because each part's a little different. We thought that okay, well let's kinda stay, we were a little neutral in the morning, so probably stay similar to what we were. As far as balance wise, we put a little downforce in it but we missed it." [via Bob Pockrass] (0:39 onwards)

Here's a look at the damage suffered by the car after Herta's crash.

Colton Herta pays special Indy 500 tribute to the late Dan Wheldon

AUTO: MAY 09 INDYCAR Sonsio Grand Prix - Source: Getty

Colton Herta’s Indy 500 Gainbridge Honda will pay homage to Dan Wheldon’s iconic 2005 victory by featuring the same font style used on Wheldon’s #26 Andretti Green Racing car. Andretti Global highlighted the tribute with a video shared on its official Instagram account.

Dan Wheldon competed with Andretti Green Racing (now Andretti Global) from 2003 to 2005, widely considered the most successful period of his IndyCar career. He finished second in the 2004 championship, earned a podium at that year’s Indianapolis 500, and returned in 2005 to win both the Indy 500 and the overall series title. He also captured victory in the inaugural race at St. Petersburg.

Wheldon raced under the iconic #26 during his time with the team, a number now carried by Colton Herta. In tribute, Herta’s #26 Gainbridge Honda will feature the same distinctive font used on Wheldon’s car. The design change honors the 20th anniversary of Wheldon’s 2005 Indy 500 triumph and serves as a tribute to his lasting legacy.

“Full circle moment at the Indy 500. 20 years ago, Dan Wheldon won the Indianapolis 500 with Andretti Green Racing. Colton Herta's Gainbridge Honda will sport the classic No. 26 ran on Dan's Klein Tools Honda, a tribute to his unforgettable victory. Forever,” captioned IndyCar's official handle.

Wheldon passed away in 2011 following a car crash in Las Vegas.

