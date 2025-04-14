Colton Herta reveals how he balances speed and passion on and off the racetrack 

Andretti Global driver Colton Herta spoke about how he balances racing and passion on and off the racetrack at the Long Beach Grand Prix. He spoke about his love for golf as his favorite pastime. He is often seen at golf courses with his fellow drivers during their off time.

Ahead of the Long Beach Grand Prix, the Port of Long Beach, in collaboration with IndyCar, put out a video on Instagram. Among other things, Herta was questioned about his interests outside of racing. He shared that he liked playing golf during his time off from racing.

"I do like playing golf, I'm terrible at golf. I do like getting out of the house. Our job is so taxing and there's so much travel involved that when we do get home during the season it's nice to be able to go golf during the season for four hours when we do get a day off," Herta said.

During the ACURA Grand Prix of Long Beach, Colton Herta qualified in second place to secure an Andretti front-row lockout. During the morning warm-up, he crashed into Dale Coyne Racing's Jacob Abel and was impacted by the wrong strategy. The car also proved to be very inconsistent during the Sunday event. He was one of the strongest and most predicted drivers to win the Long Beach Grand Prix.

It was Colton Herta's second career win at the Long Beach track, having previously won in 2021. He had won that race from 14th place and had to hold off Josef Newgarden for the win. He also led 43 of 85 laps during that race.

Colton Herta reacts to being predicted as the Long Beach Grand Prix winner

The 2021 Long Beach Grand Prix winner Colton Herta reacted after being predicted as the winner of this year's GP. He has been backed up not just by fans but by his fellow drivers as well to stand on the top step of the podium.

The Andretti global driver secured an impressive second place right next to his teammate Kyle Kirkwood to complete the Andretti front row. Herta's impressive qualifying session, along with his outings at the last two races, made him a fan favorite to win the race.

IndyCar's X account shared a post, predicting the driver's possible win at Long Beach.

"California sunshine and some hardware ☀️ NTT DATA predicts @ColtonHerta will win today's #GPLongBeach."

To which the driver replied with:

“Stop picking me for this!”

During his previous outings at the track, Colton Herta has fared well, as he has one win, a podium finish and three top-five finishes.

