Colton Herta's Andretti car to feature special tribute to 800+ women at IndyCar's Grand Prix of St. Petersburg

IndyCar driver Colton Herta's No.26 Andretti Global Honda entry at the 2025 Firestone Grand Prix of St Petersburg will feature a special tribute for 800+ women with Women's History Month underway. Andretti Global’s account on the social media platform X uploaded a tweet regarding the same on March 2.

Ad

Women's History Month is celebrated for the entirety of March to highlight and celebrate the contributions of women in our society. Colton Herta's car will feature the names of 800+ women employees who work for Group 1001. The names can be spotted on the rear wing of the No.26 Andretti Global entry.

Group 1001 is owned by Dan Towriss, who is also a co-owner of the Andretti Global racing team. The team and Group 1001’s partnership started with a one-off sponsorship for the Indy 500, followed by Towriss acquiring a stake in the company, to now becoming the CEO of Andretti Global after Michael Andretti’s exit from the team.

Ad

Trending

Andretti Global's account shared a picture of the rear wing of Colton Herta's car with the names of the women employees on it as the tweet detailed the meaning and reason behind the same. The tweet read:

“For the second consecutive year, Group 1001 is celebrating Women’s History Month at the racetrack! Over 800 of their women employees’ names will be prominently featured on the track. 👏 Colton Herta’s No. 26 Gainbridge Honda will carry the names of the Group 1001 women on the rear wing during today’s race. 💛”

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Colton Herta qualified P2 for the 2025 Firestone Grand Prix of St Petersburg and will start on the front row alongside Scott McLaughlin, who starts in pole position. Herta's lap time in the Fast 6 was about two-tenths slower than McLaughlin's pole position time.

Colton Herta hails Andretti Global’s effort for turning the car around for Qualifying at St. Pete

Colton Herta ended the final practice session at the Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg in P20 after finishing the first practice session in P4. The Andretti Global driver detailed how the team managed to turn the car around for him in qualifying, and he managed to qualify P2. Detailing the same, Herta spoke with Jamie Little after the qualifying session as he said,

Ad

“We had a solid car. I'm really happy with how this Gainbridge Honda is performing, how we turned it around from yesterday. Pretty poor practice yesterday and again this morning, but this one's really all up to the guys. I think I wasn't driving great. They lit the fire underneath me and got this all turned around, and here we are.”

All three of Andretti Global's entries start inside the Top 10 as Marcus Ericsson and Kyle Kirkwood qualified P7 and P9, respectively.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback