Colton Herta's dad reacts to Will Power replacing his son at Andretti Global

Andretti Global announced two-time IndyCar champion Will Power as their driver for the 2026 season. The Australian replaced the F1-bound Colton Herta. The former Andretti Global driver’s father, Bryan Herta, came out on the social media platform X and reacted to Power replacing his son.2025 was Power's last season on Team Penske's IndyCar contract. After much ambiguity around Power's future, Roger Penske's team came out on September 2, 2025, and announced the 44-year-old's exit from the team after 17 years together.Colton Herta, on the other hand, was linked to an F2 move towards the end of the 2025 IndyCar season. Cadillac came out on September 3, 2025, and announced that Herta would be joining their team for their F1 debut in 2026 as a reserve driver with Valtteri Bottas and Sergio Perez confirmed as the full-time drivers.Just hours after Colton Herta’s Cadillac news broke, confirming that the 25-year-old won't race in IndyCar in 2026, Andretti Global announced Will Power as their replacement for the former driver. Colton Herta's father, Bryan Herta, a former race driver and Andretti Global’s race strategist, took to the social media platform X and reacted to Will Power replacing his son at the IndyCar team. He wrote,“Welcome to the team!!! Excited to work together.”Bryan Herta worked as his son's race strategist from 2021 to 2023. However, just after the first race of the 2023 season, Andretti swapped Kyle Kirkwood and Colton Herta's race strategist.Andretti Global hasn't confirmed whether Colton’s former race strategist, Rob Edwards, would continue as Power's strategist, or if there would be a change in the same.‘Couldn’t think of a better driver to fill Colton Herta's shoes’: Andretti Global President on Will Power joining the teamColton Herta has been a standout star for Andretti Global since joining the team, finishing as the championship runner-up in 2024. However, as Herta moved to Cadillac and took a step closer to his F1 dream, Will Power was signed as his replacement.Andretti Global President and TWG Motorsports COO, Jill Gregory, welcomed Will Power to the team as he said, (via Andretti Global’s public statement)“First, I want to thank Colton Herta for all the great memories and success he brought to Andretti Global during his time with the team. We’re incredibly proud of him and wish him the best in his new F1 journey.”“We couldn’t think of a better driver than Will Power to fill Colton’s shoes here at Andretti and take the wheel of the No. 26 Honda. Will is a fierce competitor whose record speaks for itself. Additionally, he’s a great personality and we feel he’ll be a strong fit for the team culturally as well.”The Australian would team up with Kyle Kirkwood and Marcus Ericsson to form Andretti's 2026 driver lineup.