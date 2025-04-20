Colton Herta's girlfriend Riley drops a three-word reaction to their adorable gift for ex-IndyCar driver's pets

Andretti Global's star Colton Herta's girlfriend, Riley Flynn, shared an adorable Instagram story. She reacted to a story updated by former IndyCar driver, James Hinchcliffe, of his pets, enjoying gifts from 'uncle' Colton and 'aunt' Riley.

Colton Herta, who pilots the No. 26 Honda for Andretti Autosport with Curb-Agajanian, is dating USC alum Flynn. The couple has been dating for more than 7 years as of 2025.

NBC, FOX, and F1TV Analyst, James Hinchcliffe, who has a following of 137K on his Instagram, posted a story of his pet dogs, Weller and Lucy, wearing bandanas. The black bandanas bore Colton Herta's #26 and Andretti Autosport's colors and name.

He thanked the senders, Colton and his partner Riley, for the presents.

"Thanks uncle @coltonherta and aunt @rileymflynn for the bandanas," wrote Hinchcliffe on behalf of his pets.

Resharing the story, Riley posted an emotional but brief message.

"omg," wrote Riley with loudly crying face and heart hands emoji

Riley Flynn's Instagram Story | Image via Instagram (@rileymflynn)

After three rounds of the 2025 NTT IndyCar Series Championship, Colton Herta is 7th with 73 points.

Colton Herta opens up about his father's sacrifices and his own plans

AUTO: JUN 23 NTT IndyCar Series Firestone Grand Prix of Monterey - Source: Getty

Colton Herta was questioned about equalling six-time IndyCar champion and former Indy 500 winner Scott Dixon's all-time start record. Herta answered about the possibility and reflected upon his father's sacrifices in bringing him to the pedestal.

25-year-old Andretti driver Colton Herta is the son of IndyCar and Champ Car driver Bryan Herta. He became the youngest-ever winner in IndyCar history by winning the IndyCar Classic at Circuit of The Americas at 18 in 2019.

Speaking to James Hinchcliffe about his plans to race as long as Chip Ganassi Racing's Scott Dixon, who is 44 years old, Herta mentioned his father's sacrifice of early retirement and how he doesn't see himself burning out of racing.

“I hope I can [As long as Dixon's done it at the INDY 500 in terms of starts]. I mean, I want to right now, right? Like, there's a lot of things that happen in life that I haven't experienced yet. Like, for me, a big part of my dad not wanting to drive anymore was he liked going to the go-kart track with me.” (9:53 onwards)

“I don't know. Maybe I feel that way when I have kids. And so it's like a, It's a hard thing to do right now. I don't know if I'll have the drive or passion for it still, I can't see myself burning out of this. But you never know,” he added

The 27-driver grid of IndyCar, including Colton Herta, will be in action on May 4th at Barber Motorsports Park, Birmingham.

