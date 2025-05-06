Colton Herta’s girlfriend Riley reacts emotionally to her beau-inspired pet attire

Andretti Global's star, Colton Herta's girlfriend, Riley Flynn, recently reshared an Instagram story from her friend. Flynn reacted to her friend expressing gratitude to the couple for their gifts, noting that the latter's pet dog will enjoy the Andretti-branded bandanas given by Herta and Flynn.

Colton Herta, driver of the No. 26 Honda for Andretti Autosport with Curb-Agajanian, has been in a relationship with USC alum Riley Flynn for over seven years now. The couple has been sending these bandanas that bear Andretti colors, stars and Herta's racing number #26 to friends and family who own pets. Last month, the duo sent the same Herta-inspired gift to former IndyCar driver James Hinchcliffe and his partner for their pets.

Riley's friend Laura posted a story stating that their pet Lulu will be very happy with the new present. The caption read,

"Lulu is going to be very happy, @rileyflinn," wrote Laura in Spanish [translated from google]

Image via Instagram (@rileyflynn)

Riley reshared the story with 2 heart-eye emojis,

'😍😍'

Colton Herta recalls his father Bryan's sacrifices

AUTO: AUG 27 INDYCAR Bommarito Automotive Group 500 - Source: Getty

Colton Herta was recently asked about the prospect of matching the all-time start record held by six-time IndyCar champion and former Indy 500 winner Scott Dixon. In response, Herta reflected on the journey that brought him to this point, acknowledging the sacrifices made by his father to support his racing career.

Now 25, the Andretti Autosport driver is the son of former IndyCar and Champ Car competitor Bryan Herta. Colton made history in 2019 when he became the youngest-ever winner in IndyCar, claiming victory at the IndyCar Classic at Circuit of The Americas at just 18 years old.

In a conversation with James Hinchcliffe, Herta spoke about the possibility of racing for as long as 44-year-old Scott Dixon, noting that he doesn't foresee burnout as an issue. He credited his father’s early retirement as a pivotal factor in his own rise and expressed a strong desire to remain in the sport for a long time.

“I hope I can [as long as Dixon's done it at the INDY 500 in terms of starts]. I mean, I want to right now. Like, there's a lot of things that happen in life that I haven't experienced yet. Like, for me, a big part of my dad not wanting to drive anymore was he liked going to the go-kart track with me.” (10:12 onwards)

“I don't know. Maybe I feel that way when I have kids. And so it's like a, it's a hard thing to do right now...I don't know if I'll have the drive or passion for it, still, I can't see myself burning out of this. But, you never know,” he added.

The 27-driver grid of IndyCar, including Colton Herta, will be in action on May 10th in the Sonsio Grand Prix at the Indianapolis road course.

