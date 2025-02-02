Colton Herta’s ‘lucky’ birthday post draws a three-word response from his girlfriend Riley

Colton Herta, who pilots the No. 26 Honda for Andretti Autosport with Curb-Agajanian, celebrated his girlfriend Riley Flynn's 25th birthday on February 2. The California-born driver took to his Instagram to share photos of him and Riley hanging out together.

Expressing affection for his partner, Herta captioned the post:

"25 trips around the sun and counting. So lucky you’re mine❤️," Colton Herta captioned his Instagram post.

Soon after, Riley commented on his post with a sweet three-word message:

Riley commented on Herta's post saying, "I loveeee you🩷".

Screengrab of Colton Herta's Instagram post showing his girlfriend Riley Flynn's response. (@coltonherta via Instagram)

There isn't much information available publically about the relationship between Colton Herta and Riley Flynn except a few reports claiming that they have been dating for a few years.

As per her social media, Riley Flynn is an alumnus of USC and joins Herta during his IndyCar races, supporting him from the paddock. She also frequently posts about her boyfriend throughout his race days on Instagram, where she has close to 3k followers.

Colton Herta opens up about his Formula 1 future

Herta has long been regarded as one of IndyCar’s most talented drivers. In 2019, he became the youngest winner in the series history, claiming victory at the Circuit of The Americas at just 18. Ever since Andretti announced its plans to join F1, Herta has been seen as one of the top candidates to join its driver line-up.

Now that F1 has officially approved Cadillac Andretti’s entry for 2026, speculation about Herta’s future has intensified. The team has indicated that it wants at least one American driver, and Mario Andretti has named Herta a strong candidate for a seat. However, the 24-year-old remains uncertain about his prospects in F1.

"I’ve kind of been dragged around in this talk for, it feels like, half a decade now. I’ve had the carrot in front of me for a while. I’m kind of tired of that being the case. And I just want to drive at this point and focus on IndyCar this year and focus on winning a championship. And if something arises out of that, I’d have to think about it. If it doesn’t happen, then poor me, I’m stuck racing IndyCars. I’ll be all right either way," Colton Herta was quoted as saying by Motorsport Week in January.

He insisted that everyone he knows, from his family to his friends is in America, so even if the opportunity in F1 arises in the future, it will be a big decision for him.

