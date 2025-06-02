Colton Herta & Santino Ferrucci find historic IndyCar occurrence “cool” after Detroit

The stars of the 2025 Detroit Grand Prix were Kyle Kirkwood (P1), Santino Ferrucci (P2), and Colton Herta (P3). All of them put on a strong 100-lap race to finish on the podium, and during their post-race press conference, they had a 'cool' take on a rare occurrence in IndyCar.

At the Detroit event, three US drivers were able to finish on the podium in IndyCar for the first time in nearly five years. Being the global sport that America's highest class of open-wheel racing is, the drivers on the grid come from different countries.

However, with Kyle Kirkwood, Santino Ferrucci, and Colton Herta making an all-American podium line-up, all three of them had similar remarks in the press conference.

In line with this, firstly, AJ Foyt's Ferrucci had the following to add (in a video shared by Bob Pockrass on X) (0:40 - 0:47):

"I think it's really cool. I think it's cool it happened in Detroit. I think it's cool to be on the podium. I think there is a lot of talented Americans in the sport."

Colton Herta agreed with his fellow IndyCar driver's comment and added the following (1:33 - 1:46):

"I think it's cool. Especially with the series become so international on the drivers' side. You know, you think back to early IRL, if you told people then that more than half of this series was going to be international drivers, I think people would gasp."

Colton Herta and Santino Ferrucci have been competing in the IndyCar series since the 2018 season of the sport.

Colton Herta's take on strong P3 finish in Detroit GP

While Colton Herta deemed the all-American podium line-up at the Detroit GP 'cool', via Andretti Global's official website, he also took the time to talk in-depth about his third-place finish.

The 25-year-old started the 100-lap street race from the first place on the grid, but because of a plethora of factors, was only able to manage P3 behind Santino Ferrucci and his own Andretti Global teammate, Kyle Kirkwood.

"I’m happy to finally get a result on a Sunday. It’s been a really trying year so far for us on the Gainbridge team. We were finally [able] to finish on the podium and it feels really good. And to deliver a win for Honda in the Motor City makes it even more special." Herta said.

Colton Herta, in a short period of time, has established himself as one of the top drivers in the sport. He ended the 2024 campaign in second place in the standings with 513 points.

The 2025 campaign has so far proved a bit tricky for him, as after the first seven rounds, he currently finds himself in ninth place in the standings with only 157 points.

