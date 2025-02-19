Colton Herta shares two-word reaction ahead of IndyCar’s 2025 season

Andretti Global driver Colton Herta recently expressed his excitement ahead of the 2025 IndyCar season. Herta is set to enter his seventh full season as a driver for Andretti.

The youngest IndyCar race winner of all time, Colton Herta enjoyed an upswing in the 2024 IndyCar campaign. After finishing 10th in the standings for two consecutive years, the Andretti driver turned things around last season, ending the year as the championship runner-up.

Herta’s resurgence was marked by two race victories, including a dominant drive in Toronto that ended a 41-race winless streak dating back to 2022. His 2024 campaign also featured six podium finishes and three pole positions. Perhaps most significantly, he secured his maiden oval win in the season finale at Nashville. Alex Palou of Chip Ganassi Racing eventually won the championship.

Ahead of the 2025 campaign, Herta took to his X handle to express his enthusiasm. Sharing pictures of himself and his ride, he used a simple yet expressive two-word reaction that read:

"#INDYCAR 🟰 BACK 🤘"

Early on in his racing career, Colton Herta had secured his maiden race win in his debut campaign with Harding Steinbrenner Racing. The then-18-year-old won the race at Circuit of the Americas.

Colton Herta branded F1-worthy by Marcus Ericsson

Ericsson and Herta during the LPGA The ANNIKA driven by Gainbridge Pro Am - Source: Getty

Colton Herta’s skills have not gone unnoticed beyond IndyCar. Former Formula 1 driver Marcus Ericsson recently praised the American driver in a recent episode of Speed Street. Describing him as one of the best competitors he has ever faced, he said:

"I think he even sometimes doesn’t know himself how he can be so fast in certain corner combinations. He’s just got that feel for things."

The Swede also highlighted Herta’s adaptability, noting his ability to adjust to changing track conditions seamlessly. He then said:

"Also something I feel like with Colton, he’s very good at adapting to different situations. Like, the track changes, it’s different conditions, track grip goes up or down, he’s very good at adapting to different situations and I think that makes him really, really good."

With Herta’s talent becoming increasingly evident, speculation about a potential Formula 1 move has been reignited. Cadillac, which is aiming for a spot on the F1 grid in the near future, has been linked with the American driver as a possible candidate.

When asked about Herta’s F1 prospects, Ericsson said:

"For sure, he’s got the talent for it. I think there’s no doubt about that."

Colton Herta is set to pilot the No. 26 Honda for Andretti Global with Club-Agajanian.

