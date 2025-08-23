Colton Herta spins, Felix Rosenqvist crashes out of IndyCar Milwaukee qualifying

Colton Herta and Felix Rosenqvist did not have the best day out in IndyCar's recently concluded Milwaukee qualifying session. Herta spun while pushing (Turn 3) on the oval circuit, whereas Meyer Shank Racing's Felix Rosenqvist rammed his car into the barriers at Turn 4.In the qualifying event on Saturday, August 23, the drivers had to do two push laps one-by-one, with the driver having the top average speed taking pole position. The order of going out on track was last to first as per the standings, and Colton Herta and Felix Rosenqvist just didn't manage to get things right when it mattered.In line with Herta's crash in his #26 Andretti Global racecar, the commentators were surprised to see him lose control of his car as he just managed to stay away from the barriers. They added:&quot;Big slide, huge slide. Oh my goodness, wow!! What a save that was from Colton Herta. I thought for sure he was going to be in the walls, James, that was unbelievable. Incredible car control, working the steering, working the throttle, hear him, just trying to keep it going.&quot; (From 0:02 onwards).They further added:&quot;Let's see it again guys. I mean this guy did it in Indy GP a few years ago, and Oh my word, look at that, unreal!! Look at that.&quot; (0:26 onwards).Meyer Shank Racing's Felix Rosenqvist, on his end, completely destroyed the back of his car by going into the barrier at Turn 4 around the Milwaukee oval circuit.Colton Herta's take on his troubles during Milwaukee qualifyingWhile the IndyCar commentators gave their take on the incidents of Colton Herta and Felix Rosenqvist, the Andretti Global driver also talked about his incident via a pit interaction with IndyCar on FOX at the Milwaukee race track.In line with this, Herta talked at length and said:&quot;I don't think I saved that. So yeah, that's frustrating, just, looks like it was too loose from the beginning, and as soon as we touched that lower pavement right there, the lower patch, just kind of goes so, I don't know, it's really frustrating for me. We weren't really there in practice, the patch, you know my teammate Marcus is able to use, and I think he had a better line than me in practice. So, I went to his line for qualifying.&quot;Coton Herta has not had the kind of 2025 IndyCar campaign he would've hoped for heading into this year. After 15 rounds, he is way down in P8 in the drivers' standings, having only managed five top-five and eight top-ten finishes.Following the end of the qualifying session in Milwaukee, Herta (P24) is slated to start tomorrow's 250-lap race from row 12 alongside PREMA's Callum Ilott.