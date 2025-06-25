  • home icon
  • IndyCar
  • “Come home brother”: Graham Rahal reacts after Cam Atkinson fails to get a contract extension with Tampa Bay Lightning

“Come home brother”: Graham Rahal reacts after Cam Atkinson fails to get a contract extension with Tampa Bay Lightning

By Chionia Colaco
Published Jun 25, 2025 10:47 IST
AUTO: JUN 14 INDYCAR Bommarito Automotive Group 500 - Source: Getty
AUTO: JUN 14 INDYCAR Graham Rahal at Bommarito Automotive Group 500 - Source: Getty

Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing driver Graham Rahal reacted to right winger Cam Atkinson not getting extended by NHL team Tampa Bay Lightning.

Ad

On June 25, Rahal asked the Blue Jackets to sign Atkinson, who wasn't extended by the Lightning.

"Come home brother @BlueJacketsNHL do the right thing!"
Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Rahal, a Columbus Blue Jackets, represented IndyCar at the NHL All Star weekend in 2020. The 36-year-old drives the #15 Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing car powered by Honda.

The Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing driver has had a decent 2025 season. At the Thermal Club Grand Prix in April, he qualified in 18th and finished 11th, while at the Children's of Alabama Indy Grand Prix in May, he qualified in 21st place and finished 14th. Rahal is 18th in the drivers' championship with 133 points.

Ad

"Success is measured in many different ways" - Graham Rahal

Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing driver Graham Rahal opened up about his 300th race start, which came at the Bommarito Automotive Group 500, on June 16.

The Ohio native spoke about his consecutive streak of race starts since July 2010, to Eric Smith from IndyCar.com:

"Success is measured in many different ways, and when you look at wins, maybe it's not enough, but I've been fortunate to have a long career here.But hopefully there's still a ways to go.
Ad
“Three hundred races, I think what I'm most fortunate about is to have been able to stay, knock on wood, pretty healthy through those times, and hopefully that will continue, as well,” he added

The Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing driver joined the likes of Scott Dixon, who marked his 410 race starts in the same race, Mario Andretti, Helio Castroneves, Tony Kannan, with at least 300 race starts.

Graham Rahal, in the sport since 2008, has six wins and 146 top 10 finishes.

About the author
Chionia Colaco

Chionia Colaco

Writer for IndyCar

Know More

Stay updated with the 2025 IndyCar schedule, standings, qualifying, results today, series news, and the latest IndyCar racing news all in one place.

Quick Links

Edited by Bhargav
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications