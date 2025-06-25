“Come home brother”: Graham Rahal reacts after Cam Atkinson fails to get a contract extension with Tampa Bay Lightning

Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing driver Graham Rahal reacted to right winger Cam Atkinson not getting extended by NHL team Tampa Bay Lightning.

On June 25, Rahal asked the Blue Jackets to sign Atkinson, who wasn't extended by the Lightning.

"Come home brother @BlueJacketsNHL do the right thing!"

Rahal, a Columbus Blue Jackets, represented IndyCar at the NHL All Star weekend in 2020. The 36-year-old drives the #15 Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing car powered by Honda.

The Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing driver has had a decent 2025 season. At the Thermal Club Grand Prix in April, he qualified in 18th and finished 11th, while at the Children's of Alabama Indy Grand Prix in May, he qualified in 21st place and finished 14th. Rahal is 18th in the drivers' championship with 133 points.

"Success is measured in many different ways" - Graham Rahal

Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing driver Graham Rahal opened up about his 300th race start, which came at the Bommarito Automotive Group 500, on June 16.

The Ohio native spoke about his consecutive streak of race starts since July 2010, to Eric Smith from IndyCar.com:

"Success is measured in many different ways, and when you look at wins, maybe it's not enough, but I've been fortunate to have a long career here.But hopefully there's still a ways to go.

“Three hundred races, I think what I'm most fortunate about is to have been able to stay, knock on wood, pretty healthy through those times, and hopefully that will continue, as well,” he added

The Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing driver joined the likes of Scott Dixon, who marked his 410 race starts in the same race, Mario Andretti, Helio Castroneves, Tony Kannan, with at least 300 race starts.

Graham Rahal, in the sport since 2008, has six wins and 146 top 10 finishes.

