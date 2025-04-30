'Confident' Santino Ferrucci sets fresh expectations for Alabama Indy GP

Santino Ferrucci has a confident outlook going into the Children's of Alabama Indy Grand Prix from May 2 to 4. The AJ Foyt Racing driver has fared decently at the Barber Motorsports Park in his three past appearances, including a P7 finish in 2024.

Ferrucci had started 17th on the grid last year after getting knocked out in Round 1 of qualifying. However, his race pace and AJFR's three-stop strategy in the race helped him gain 10 positions to finish in seventh place. He also led 14 out of 90 laps, the second-highest behind race winner Scott McLaughlin, with 58.

In the lead-up to the 2025 Children's of Alabama Indy Grand Prix. Santino Ferrucci spoke about his love for the Barber track and what he'd expect to change this weekend compared to last year.

"Man, it's been a great track for me. It's one of my favorites on the calendar like Road America, just a lot of undulation, different types of corners, high-speed, low-speed, lot of good passing zones. We had a great race there last year. We passed a ton of cars. I'd like to better my result without having to pass as many people. But I feel comfortable and confident in our setup," he said on the Pit Pass Indy podcast. [31:17 onwards]

Ferrucci has yet to record a Top 10 finish this year. In the first three races of the season, a heroic P11 at the Long Beach Grand Prix has been his best result.

Santino Ferrucci's "wild weekend of emotions" at Long Beach

Santino Ferrucci put in one of the best drives of his IndyCar career at the 50th anniversary of the Long Beach Grand Prix on April 13. He suffered a crash in Round 1 of qualifying and started dead last on the 27-driver grid.

His No. 14 Aj Foyt Racing team boldly put him on the less-chosen primary tire strategy, which eventually turned out to be a brilliant decision. All six drivers who started on the primaries instead of the alternates gained multiple positions in the race. Ferrucci emerged as the biggest mover of the race, gaining 16 positions to finish just outside the Top 10, in P11.

"Man, long race today. Honestly, wild weekend of emotions," he said via IndyCar after winning the biggest mover award. "Struggling in Free Practice 1 and 2, nailed the car in qualifying and I stuffed it in the wall, so I felt really bad. It's a game of inches out there and I knew we had a solid race car, and we gambled with the strategy."

After the two-day Indy 500 open test at the IMS last week, Santino Ferrucci was 20th-fastest overall out of 34 drivers. He has a strong performance history at the prestigious race and should be quicker when it counts.

