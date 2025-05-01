Conor Daly admits to feeling “some goosebumps” following the release of new Indy 500 promo

Conor Daly has admitted to feeling emotional after watching the latest promotional video for the Indy 500. The 33-year-old is one of several drivers set to compete at the 109th running of the ‘Greatest Spectacle in Racing.’

Ad

As a countdown to the racing showpiece, the Indianapolis Motor Speedway social media team released an emotionally charged video highlighting the event’s legacy, drama and deep ties to American culture. For the Juncos Hollinger driver, who is also a native of Indiana, the video appeared to strike a personal chord.

Quoting the video shared by the IMS account, Conor Daly commented on X:

“Hey I won’t lie this video got some butterflies going inside my stomach region. Maybe some goosebumps on top of that. 👀 #Indy500”

Ad

Trending

Expand Tweet

Ad

Conor Daly, who is one of the most famous homegrown faces around the IndyCar grid, is set to participate in his 12th edition of the Indy 500. The former Ed Carpenter Racing driver’s history with the event is also well documented, with his father, Derek Daly, also partaking in the racing spectacle.

The former NASCAR driver’s surge of emotion largely appears to mirror that of many fans of the open-wheel racing series who have continued to count down to the Indy 500 event. The 109th edition of the showpiece is set to take place between May 23 and 25.

Ad

Conor Daly's reaction after Indy 500 testing

Conor Daly during the Indy 500 Open Testing - Source: Getty

Conor Daly reacted following the recent testing for the upcoming Indy 500 event. The 33-year-old took to social media to share his thoughts after the two-day open test.

Ad

The Juncos Hollinger star emerged as one of the fastest Chevrolet-powered cars at the end of his session, clocking the fourth-fastest speed—228.820 mph—at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway. The IndyCar veteran wrote on Instagram:

“P4 and fastest Chevy in the afternoon race trim running! Obviously, we know how hard it is to judge testing and practice here, but still made a lot of progress as a team today @juncoshollinger! Let's see what happens in May! @teamchevy”

Ad

Ad

While Indy 500 testing has become a staple of the event’s build-up, the 2025 edition comes with a unique twist. It marks the first time teams will be participating at the Indianapolis event using the newly introduced hybrid engine technology.

Conor Daly will be hoping to make a serious push for the Borg-Warner Trophy come race day. So far, his best outing at the Indy 500 remains his 2022 performance, where he clinched sixth place. The 2024 edition of the race was filled with promise, as he delivered a staggering drive, moving up the grid from 29th to finish in 10th position.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Samson Osaze Ero Samson Ero is an accomplished motorsports journalist at Sportskeeda, with over seven years of experience in the media industry. His career has seen him refine his expertise at EPL Partners Nigeria Limited, Transsion Holdings, and Sports Brief, where he excelled as a Content Operations Specialist and Sports Editor, covering a broad spectrum of sports stories and general news.



He holds a Bachelor’s degree in Insurance from the University of Benin (2015–2018) and a Postgraduate Diploma in Journalism from the Nigerian Institute of Journalism (2021–2023). Further solidifying his credentials, he completed the Google News Initiative Course in 2024.



His professional journey includes pivotal roles at Transsion Holdings (2020–2022), EPL Partners Nigeria Limited (2022–2023), and Sports Brief & Legit (2023–2025). Know More

Stay updated with the 2025 IndyCar schedule, standings, qualifying, results today, series news, and the latest IndyCar racing news all in one place.