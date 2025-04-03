Conor Daly aims to break 85-year-old Indiana curse at the Indy 500

Conor Daly will look to end a historic feat at the 109th Indy 500 on May 25 this year. The Juncos Hollinger Racing driver wants to become the first IndyCar driver from Indiana to win the Greatest Spectacle of Racing in 85 years.

From 109 runnings of the prestigious race, held at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway in Indiana, only seven home drivers have won it. The first Indiana driver to win the Indy 500 was Joe Dawson, who won the second running in 1912. After him, six more drivers ensured that the ultimate prize stayed in the state.

The last Indiana native to win the Indy 500 was Wilbur Shaw in 1940. It was his second consecutive victory at the Brickyard and third overall. Since then, Hoosiers have yet to witness a local hero. Conor Daly, a Noblesville, Indiana native, aims to change that this year.

The 12th-year IndyCar veteran (part-time and full-time seasons combined) visited the new IMS Museum and shared a photo of Wilbur Shaw's 1940 Indy 500 winning car on his Instagram story and wrote:

"The last winner of the #Indy500 from Indiana... 1940... let's change that this year!"

A snapshot of Conor Daly's Instagram story (@conordaly22)

Daly, a fan favorite, secured a full-time seat with Juncos Hollinger Racing for 2025 after two volatile part-time seasons. He was axed by Ed Carpenter Racing midway through the 2023 season, which left him untethered until JHR called him up for a part-time stint at the end of 2024. He gave the Argentinian-American team its first IndyCar podium and earned the 2025 seat.

Conor Daly emotionally looks forward to the 50th edition of the Long Beach GP

Conor Daly's No. 76 Chevy at IndyCar's Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg - Day 1 - Source: Getty

With the Grand Prix of St. Petersburg and Thermal Club Grand Prix wrapped up, IndyCar heads to Southern California for the landmark 50th edition of the Long Beach Grand Prix from April 11 to 13. For Conor Daly, the race brings up many memories.

His father, Derek Daly, a former F1 driver, raced at the circuit when the venue was part of the F1 calendar. Conor opened up on what the Long Beach circuit means to him.

"I think the coolest part about it is I have a photo hanging in my house of my dad in a Formula One car at the Long Beach race in the 80s. It's a cornerstone event for us. It's a cornerstone event for motor racing in general," he said on the Pit Pass Indy podcast.

The No. 76 JHR Chevy driver also spoke about his personal experience racing at Long Beach, adding:

"My 100th IndyCar start was at Long Beach. So the fact that I could do that there and then be a part of the 50th is special. And one of my Indy Lights wins was there too. So everything about Long Beach to me is special."

Conor Daly finished P17 and P16 in the first two races of 2025, placing him 20th in the standings.

