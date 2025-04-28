Conor Daly can't believe 'wild' finish to NASCAR Talladega race won by Austin Cindric

Conor Daly often shares his thoughts on the NASCAR racing realm through his X (formerly Twitter) account. He shared his take on the Cup Series at Talladega Superspeedway, a race that Austin Cindric won. The 33-year-old revealed how he could not believe the wild finish at the infamous superspeedway with a myriad of cars in close proximity.

Team Penske's Cindric started the race in seventh but fell down the order when Stage 1 ended as he crossed the line in 20th. However, this did not dishearten the 26-year-old, who kept his head down and moved up the order to P3 at the end of Stage 2.

Austin Cindric then emerged as one of the leaders after the final round of pit stops, and his final-lap pass on Ryan Preece helped him clinch victory with a photo finish of 0.022 seconds separating the two. While the No. 60 driver was disqualified in post-race inspections, his involvement in the race kept everyone on the edge of their seats, and many experts shared their take on it.

Subsequently, Conor Daly deemed the race to be less chaotic than the previous iterations at Talladega, but was stoked with the close-quarters racing at the front, and wrote on X:

"That might have been the least chaotic Talladega finish I’ve seen in a long time. Wild that no one could generate a big enough run to make a move on the front two cars! Congrats @AustinCindric! #nascar."

While Daly is a seasoned veteran in the IndyCar field, he once tried out his luck in the NASCAR realm.

Conor Daly once revealed the challenges he had to face while adapting to NASCAR

Conor Daly at the NASCAR Xfinity Series Pennzoil 250 - Source: Getty

The 33-year-old has raced for 10 teams in the past dozen years. He is a staple in the IndyCar paddock, but this status was shaken in 2023. Conor Daly raced for three teams in 2023 and had to sit out multiple races.

This led the Indiana-born driver to try out his luck in the stock car racing scene, and he shared his insights on how NASCAR felt more like a GT car to him, saying (via Forbes):

"This car feels more like a GT Car now. I’ve driven a lot of GT cars in my life, even two Rolex 24 at Daytona races. I’ve driven big heavy cars before. It’s loud. It has a lot of power and it’s a lot of fun to drive. The dimensions of it are quite large. It’s a wide car. It’s a long car. It’s a big machine. That is different as well.”

"It’s different, but these cars are tough. A lot of drivers lean on other cars, and it seems to be something that can be done quite easily... Also, how the aero platform changes in dirty air."

In the three IndyCar race weekends held so far, Conor Daly has not reached his previous heights and is ranked 21st with 32 points.

