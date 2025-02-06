Conor Daly clearly highlights IndyCar's big edge over F1 and NASCAR

IndyCar driver Conor Daly has laid out the main reason why IndyCar is a more attractive option for drivers than F1 and NASCAR. His explanation came in response to a question about whether IndyCar should replicate an F1-like cost cap to ensure closer competition.

When Motorsport.com asked him about this prospect, Daly explained how a cost cap in IndyCar would be redundant considering how it already is a spec series, where teams have minimum room for customization of cars.

"I don't think so. Our budgets are still way less than a Formula 1 budget. There's no way to make motor racing just fair for everyone. You know what I mean? Because you're always trying to be the best."

Trending

The Juncos Hollinger Racing driver elaborated on how IndyCar already has the closest racing among its global competitors.

"With how competitive all of our teams are, I think we're still really lucky. Even in NASCAR, the discrepancy between the top teams and the bottom teams is a lot, and it's the same in Formula 1. And even though we still have some of that in IndyCar, it's much tighter."

Both NASCAR and F1 aren't spec series. The manufacturers have considerable room for individual car modifications to fit their idea of the perfect race car.

Conor Daly speaks about this difference from experience. The American driver raced in the junior Formula series like GP3 and GP2 in his early racing career and was also a test driver for the Sahara Force India F1 team in 2012. He has also competed in a few races in the NASCAR Cup Series, Xfinity Series, and the Truck Series.

He had a turbulent two years in IndyCar after getting axed by Ed Carpenter Racing midway through the 2023 season. Daly's part-time stint with JHR in 2024 led to a podium and another top 10 finish, landing him a full-time seat for 2025.

Conor Daly puts out a great suggestion for IndyCar's expansion

AUTO: AUG 27 INDYCAR Bommarito Automotive Group 500 - Source: Getty

IndyCar has been majorly limited to the US since the Sau Paolo Indy 300 in Brazil was taken off the calendar in 2013. Recently, there have been talks of the series making progress for a Mexico City race, to capitalize on Mexican driver Pato O'Ward's immense popularity.

While Conor Daly is wholly on board to expand IndyCar outside the US, he doesn't envision a European extension. The No. 78 JHR driver has suggested the American open-wheel racing series adds more races in the Americas.

"I don't necessarily think the move for us is to go to Europe. I think the North, South America, Central America — like, that region of the world — is probably a better area for us to focus on. And, you know, in America this year with Fox, it will be helpful, I hope," Conor Daly said via Motorsport.com.

McLaren CEO Zak Brown had a similar suggestion. He urged IndyCar to cover more bases in the American continent before thinking of going further outward. Brown's suggestion came in response to IndyCar CEO Mark Miles showing interest in a non-points paying race in Australia.

Conor Daly will enter his 12th IndyCar season in 2025. He replaced Argentine driver Agustin Canapino at JHR for the last five races of the 2024 season. He has raced with the team in 2010 in the Pro Mazda championship, winning the championship by taking seven wins in 13 races.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback