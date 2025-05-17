Conor Daly debriefs 'one of the scariest days' he has done at the IMS ahead of Indy 500

On May 16th, after the Fast Friday Practice, Juncos Hollinger Racing driver Conor Daly made his feelings known in the debrief leading up to the Indy 500. He expressed that it was one of the scariest days he had ever experienced.

Ad

Scott McLaughlin, Scott Dixon, and Alex Palou set the pace on Fast Friday in different categories, including tow, non-tow, and race day simulation. Conor Daly came home in eighth with a speed of 231.689 mph.

Drivers spent much of the day simulating qualifying laps, but strong winds and unpredictable car behavior created difficult conditions. Many cars abandoned their runs midway, with teams consistently battling to dial in the proper setup. Speaking of the same, Daly expressed that it was the most frightening day ever.

Ad

Trending

"Probably one of the scariest days I've ever done on this track. What do they say? Hottest track...ever recorded earlier today, that made it real challenging for people, as you say," said Daly.

Speaking of his team's progress and performance, Daly expressed that the crew was working very hard to qualify well on Saturday and Sunday.

"We have a fast car, we got a couple of runs at the end of the day, failed ourselves in and obviously completely different conditions tomorrow. I promise you, we are out there working very hard," he stated

Ad

Ad

Conor Daly is currently 21st in the IndyCar Drivers Standings with 58 points to his name.

Conor Daly reveals Indy 500 special helmet design dedicated to Wilbur Shaw

AUTO: MAY 13 INDYCAR 109th Running of The Indianapolis 500 - Source: Getty

On May 12th, Conor Daly unveiled his Indy 500 helmet ahead of the race. He dedicated it to the legendary driver, Wilbur Shaw.

Ad

Wilbur Shaw is widely credited with preserving the future of the Indianapolis 500, having played a pivotal role in convincing Terre Haute businessman Anton “Tony” Hulman Jr. to purchase the deteriorating Indianapolis Motor Speedway. In addition to that, Shaw was an impeccable driver, claiming victory at the Indianapolis 500 in 1937, 1939, and 1940. His consecutive wins in 1939 and 1940 marked the first back-to-back triumphs in the event's history. Shaw also secured second-place finishes in 1933, 1935, and 1938, further cementing his legacy as one of the race’s all-time greats.

Ad

Conor Daly’s helmet design for the upcoming race incorporates several symbolic elements in tribute to Shaw’s legacy. Notably, it features imagery from the 28th International 500-Mile Sweepstakes Race in 1940, commemorating Shaw’s third and final victory. The back of Daly’s helmet displays the years of Shaw’s wins, along with a cartoon depiction of the legendary driver.

Daly also highlighted a personal connection as the primary inspiration for his tribute, as Shaw is the last Indiana-born driver to win the Indianapolis 500. As a native of Indiana, Daly expressed his desire to end the 85-year drought and bring victory home to the Hoosier State.

Ad

"This year for my 2025 #indy500 helmet I decided it would be really cool to honor the last winner from Indiana… Wilbur Shaw! 3 time #indy500 winner with such a rich history @IMS. Let’s put a stop to the 85 year drought this year! For the hometown @juncoshollinger," wrote Daly on X.

Conor Daly will next be seen in action at the 109th edition of the Indianapolis 500, scheduled for May 25.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Anmol Anmol is a Motorsports Journalist at Sportskeeda with a degree in Law from one of the top Law schools in India. Having an experience of 2 years in Formula 1 along with being an international commentator and a national motorsports athlete, she brings a different passion and authenticity to her writing.

Lewis Hamilton's interview with David Letterman was what piqued her interest in Formula 1 and she has been an avid follower of the sport ever since.

Outside of the world of speed, Anmol is a spiritual person who believes in the power of self-improvement through spirituality. She enjoys reading and relaxing in peaceful surroundings to recharge and find inspiration for her writing. Know More

Stay updated with the 2025 IndyCar schedule, standings, qualifying, results today, series news, and the latest IndyCar racing news all in one place.