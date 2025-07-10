Conor Daly doubles down on Santino Ferrucci's "lack of respect" for IndyCar racing after uncalled-for incident

Santino Ferrucci and Conor Daly were involved in a huge moment at last weekend's IndyCar race at Mid-Ohio, which almost resulted in the Juncos Hollinger Racing driver ending up in the barrier. Daly had now come out to double down on the incident with the AJ Foyt Racing driver.

Daly and Ferrucci don't really see eye to eye, and it all began in 2022 during the Indy 500 practice, where the Connecticut-born driver blocked the inside lane while Daly tried to pass. The same was followed by an online battle between the two, with Ferrucci suggesting that his worst finish (P11) was Daly’s best finishing position.

Daly followed up and called out Ferrucci for getting a race ban in F2. The rivalry flared once again at the Mid-Ohio race, where the AFR driver pushed the JHR driver off the track.

Santino Ferrucci was on the alternate set of tires and on a different strategy from Conor Daly when the two collided. The JHR driver was in the fuel-saving mode and gave Ferrucci the inside line, as he planned to take the outside line, which would've then become the inside line for the next corner.

However, the AJ Foyt Racing driver dove down the inside, ran wide, and banged tires with Conor Daly. The Juncos Hollinger Racing driver was pushed wide off the track, with Ferrucci himself running into the grass. Daly was able to save the car from going into the barrier and continued.

Conor Daly came on the recent episode of the Speed Street podcast and called out Santino Ferrucci for the lack of respect, as he said:

“I don't know how in your mind you think, all right, I'm actually gonna ruin my race and lose track position in the race that I am trying to compete in and earn points for my team, my sponsors.

“And I've said this before on this show, we've literally talked about the same thing. The lack of respect that Santino actually has for the effort that goes into this type of racing, to throw it away purely because he either doesn't care or doesn't know what's going on or doesn't like me,” added Daly.

Conor Daly slams Santino Ferrucci after Mid-Ohio with his “clown” tweet

Conor Daly, after the IndyCar race at Mid-Ohio, called out the AJ Foyt Racing driver for his on-track actions. The JHR driver called Santino Ferrucci a clown in his tweet and reflected on the incident. The tweet read:

“This clown literally drove himself off track trying to make sure he wrecked me 😂 @SantinoFerrucci brilliant as always”

Santino Ferrucci was given a three-place penalty by the race stewards for the incident with Daly, as the AJ Foyt Racing driver, who was then running in P18, dropped to P21.

