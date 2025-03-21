Conor Daly drops 4-word verdict on Will Buxton's flattering Pierre Gasly comparison

IndyCar driver Conor Daly was compared to F1 driver Pierre Gasly by Will Buxton in the latest video uploaded by IndyCar's official account on Instagram. Buxton compared IndyCar drivers to their F1 counterparts in a bid to make it easier for newer fans to understand the American open-wheel racing series.

“As I transition from the world of Formula One, the world of IndyCar in 2025, I know many of you will be doing the same. So who should you follow? I will do my best to make some comparisons here and figure out who you should support in 2025,” said Will Buxton.

When it came to comparing Conor Daly to an F1 driver, Buxton had to give it a hard long thought before answering. The same could be seen in the video as the IndyCar play-by-play announcer said:

“Conor Daly! Oh man he's going to kill me if I get the wrong person.”

Buxton then came up with Alpine driver Gasly as Daly’s counterpart and highlighted his reason behind the same.

“Pierre Gasly. Is that because of the facial hair? Probably. Great guys! Like, really fun guys but proper hard racers,” said Buxton as he compared Conor Daly to the Alpine driver.

Conor Daly took to the comments section of the Instagram video and reacted to Buxton's analysis and comparisons. The Juncos Hollinger Racing driver approved being compared with Gasly as his comment read:

“I dig it. Haha.”

Image credits: Instagram/@indycar

Buxton made some pretty accurate comparisons, which included Alex Palou to Max Verstappen as both of them have dominated the recent seasons and are seemingly unstoppable. He also compared Lewis Hamilton to Scott Dixon as both of them are the most accomplished drivers on the current grid.

Two-time IndyCar champion Will Power was compared to two-time F1 champion Fernando Alonso. Both are masters of their sport, who don't have silverware in proportion to their talent and don't hold back when it comes to criticism.

Conor Daly calls out European F1 fans over undermining the IndyCar drivers

F1 is considered the pinnacle of motorsports and often regarded as the most difficult racing series to master, given the cutthroat nature where a non-performing driver is slashed from the team. Whenever a comparison between an IndyCar and an F1 driver comes up, it is usually the American open-wheel racing series driver that gets slammed.

Conor Daly in a video uploaded on his YouTube channel came out and slammed the European F1 fans for undermining IndyCar drivers as he said:

“It's funny to see how angry European F1 Twitter gets when they put up graphics of Colton [Herta] or Alex [Palou] being in there, because people just have literally no respect or any care for anything other than Formula 1.” (7:50 onwards)

“They're like that's not even possible; they get so angry, it's awesome to see. I love it's my favorite thing to see because they truly have no idea, they truly don't know enough about motorsport in general to be making opinions like that,” he added.

Conor Daly replaced Agustin Canapino midway through the 2024 IndyCar season at JHR following the online abuse controversy around the Argentine and was confirmed by JHR as the team's full-time driver for 2025 alongside Sting Ray Robb.

