Conor Daly expects Team Penske's 'rough' IndyCar patch to turn around at Iowa

Juncos Hollinger Racing's Conor Daly has shared his thoughts on the 2025 IndyCar season of the Team Penske outfit. He genuinely feels that the Mooresville-based outfit is going to put on a stellar show during the Iowa race weekend (July 11-12).

The 2025 campaign is nine rounds down, and all three of the Team Penske cars have had an up-and-down campaign. Will Power (P7 with 197 points) is currently the lead car for the team in the standings, whereas Scott McLaughlin is in eighth place with 190 points. The Two-time IndyCar champion Josef Newgarden is way down in P17 with 137 points.

In line with this, Conor Daly, while recently talking about Penske's 'rough' 2025 campaign, said:

"I mean, they are the best. Penske is the best in the business; they have obviously had a much rougher year than I think anyone assumed, but no matter what, we know they are going to be fast," Daly said, via Always Race Day (3:28 onwards).

During last week's XPEL Grand Prix at Road America, Team Penske again had a tough day at the office as Scott McLaughlin managed a P12 finish, Will Power was only good enough for P14, and Josef Newgarden did not even finish the 55-lap race. He retired on lap 30 after an on-track incident.

Conor Daly, on his end, also did not have the best of outings as he was only able to secure a P22 finish. Next up on the race calendar is the Honda Indy 200 at Mid-Ohio (Round 10).

Conor Daly looking to 'bounce back' in Ohio

Conor Daly cut out as a dejected figure post last week's IndyCar XPEL Grand Prix at Road America.

As mentioned already, Daly was only able to secure P22 in the 55-lap race, and in line with this, he had the following to say via his Instagram account:

"Really appreciate the @juncoshollinger crew’s hard work yesterday. I made a mistake going for a pass into T5. Struggled with the brakes all race long. Safety worker was in my blind spot with the aero screen so didn’t see his hand signals at all after I got dragged out of the gravel. I made sure to apologize to that group of incredible people as well. We will bounce back in Ohio!" Daly wrote.

Conor Daly has so far had a decent campaign for a small outfit like the Juncos Hollinger Racing team. Despite his P22 finish in last week's race, he is currently in 19th place in the standings with 133 points.

In 2024, the 33-year-old was only able to secure 119 points for a disappointing P26 finish in the drivers' standings.

