  • Conor Daly highlights what makes the Toronto street circuit a challenging feat for drivers 

Conor Daly highlights what makes the Toronto street circuit a challenging feat for drivers 

By Chionia Colaco
Published Jul 24, 2025 02:41 GMT
NTT INDYCAR Series Sukup Race Weekend - Source: Getty
Conor Daly NTT INDYCAR Series Sukup Race Weekend - Source: Getty

Junco Hollinger Racing driver Conor Daly recently spoke about his race at Toronto and what makes the street circuit challenging for drivers. The Indiana native drives the #76 Juncos Hollinger Racing car powered by Chevrolet.

The Toronto race took place on Sunday, July 20, at the 160.74-mile street circuit in downtown Toronto. The track produced a great race. However, Daly spoke about one of the drivers' issues throughout the weekend.

While talking on his podcast SpeedStreet, which he co-hosts with Chase Holden, Conor Daly discussed the drivers losing their cars a little at turn one due to a tiny surface of concrete that stuck out of the track. He detailed, saying (12:54 onwards):

"What makes Toronto really difficult for the fans is the concrete. So, Toronto, the nature of that street circuit, turn one specifically, the brake zone actually has quite a lot of grip, but there's a concrete surface that kind of sticks out and looks like a curb. Like this is a curved corner, but really it's not. It's just paint on the concrete, and it's basically like I don't know what part of the street it is. But it's like a flat sidewalk that just sticks out."
"The wall is much further in than where this little sidewalk area is. Turn one is difficult because you get a lot of confidence on the brakes because it's tarmac, it's actually a much grippier surface, and then when you get to that concrete, it's very slippery," he added.

The 33-year-old has had an impressive season so far. He qualified in 15th place at the Thermal Club Grand Prix and finished the race in 16th place. At the recently held Toronto race, he qualified in 21st place but climbed up the grid to finish in 15th place.

Conor Daly opens up about his battle at WWTR with Pato O'Ward

The #76 Juncos Hollinger Racing driver spoke about his race at World Wide Technology Raceway on June 16. While reflecting on his race, he highlighted his battle with Arrow McLaren's Pato O'Ward and praised the Mexican driver's talent.

The 33-year-old began his race in 15th place and eventually made his way up the grid. At some point, he also led the race. During this, Daly found himself in an intense battle with O'Ward for the race lead.

While talking to Frontstretch post-race, Conor Daly was questioned about his battle with Pato O'Ward. He replied (0:33 onwards):

“We just kept working, every restart, moving forward. Battling with Pato felt really good for the lead. Thought we had a shot at it, honestly, but the last two pit stops really hurt us.”
“He raced me clean. There's a reason that guy has got a plane and a bunch of money, and he's one of the best drivers right now. He's really good, raced me clean and I gotta respect that,” he added.

Conor Daly sits in 17th place in the drivers' championship with 199 points.

Edited by Samya Majumdar
