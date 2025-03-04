Conor Daly hits back at fan for insulting his Juncos Hollinger Racing teammate

IndyCar driver Conor Daly took to the social media platform X yesterday and responded to a fan's tweet targeting the Juncos Hollinger Racing Team and Sting Ray Robb. The 33-year-old defended his team and teammates in his reply.

Juncos Hollinger Racing’s official account on X uploaded the race results from the 2025 Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg, where Daly finished P17 and Robb, who debuted for JHR, finished P21. A fan responded to this tweet and questioned the signing of Robb, who replaced former F1 driver Romain Grosjean at JHR. The tweet read:

“The only hope for the Reeds is the Ovals with @ConorDaly22, they dropped to @RGrosjean for the Ray Robb package!! As @canapino said "money buys speed but not talent!!" It was you @AgustinCanapino !!!” (Translated via Google)

Daly is known as an oval specialist, and the fan detailed how the only hope for a positive result is the 33-year-old around ovals. The fan also pointed at JHR letting Grosjean leave for Robb, who reportedly brought in a huge sum of money into the team, and ended by quoting former JHR driver Agustin Canapino, who was sacked mid-season by the team.

“Hope you’re around to say something when we have a great road course race here soon 😂 but I doubt it,” Conor Daly said.

Sting Ray Robb started his first race with Juncos Hollinger Racing in P26, whereas Conor Daly started in P22. The two drivers had a below-average race. Leaders lapped Robb and Daly was on the verge of it.

The team brought Daly midway through the 2024 season to replace the outgoing Canapino. Daly's results, including the podium at Milwaukee, helped push the #78 JHR entry into the leader's circle.

“It’s not our job”: Conor Daly’s exchange with a fan after the Sebring International Raceway test

Conor Daly’s IndyCar sponsor, Polkadot, a blockchain technology community, reportedly denied the sponsorship for the 2025 IndyCar season, leaving the 33-year-old with a headache about his open-wheel racing series future.

Regardless, Daly embraced the future and participated in the IndyCar test at Sebring International Raceway.

“Quite an enjoyable couple half days. Such a crucial time to prepare for @GPSTPETE ! Pretty happy with what we learned @juncoshollinger ✅ #CD78” Conor Daly tweeted.

A fan responded:

“Conor. U ok this year?”

“He won’t reply. No one in IndyCar does. Ridiculous. Very bad look,” they added.

Conor Daly replied:

“What are you even referring to? It’s not our job to respond to every single person lol I would never be able to leave my phone. Every detail my program is not public information. I’ve been signed to the race team for the season. As was announced.”

Daly and JHR made a last-minute change to his entry for the 2025 season, changing it from #78 to #76. Sources suggest it might point to a Union 76 gas station sponsorship, especially given the orange and blue background for the #76.

