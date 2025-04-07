The 2025 IndyCar Acura Grand Prix is just a week away, and ahead of it, Juncos Hollinger Racing driver Conor Daly has taken up the mantle of hyping it up. Daly, via his Instagram account, has come up with a post dedicated to the upcoming three-day event.

In line with this, Daly has posted a series of pictures with the following caption:

"Next Sunday you’ll be able to watch some @indycar racing on FOX! Let’s get hyped for @gplongbeach ! @juncoshollinger @teamchevy #indycar #teamchevy #t1d," Daly wrote.

In the second round of the ongoing season of the highest class of open-wheel racing in America, Conor Daly managed a 16th-place finish in the race. The 65-lap Thermal Club Grand Prix was a challenging affair as severe drivers were seen finding it hard to keep their respective challengers on the track.

However, despite this, the 33-year-old was able to produce a steady outing in his #76 Juncos Hollinger car.

Conor Daly deemed Thermal race 'tough one in the heat'

While Conor Daly has sounded upbeat ahead of the 2025 Acura Grand Prix of Long Beach race weekend, his Thermal outing was quite challenging. He was pleased with his P16 finish (as mentioned above) but deemed the event as extremely tough.

Following the 65-lap race, Daly shared his feelings on his official Instagram account as he wrote:

"Full push all day long. Tough one in the heat! We got knocked wide lap 1 which hurt us but these things happen in racing. Had to come back from that. Some really good pace on reds helped us make some good moves. Honestly, steady progress all weekend long and P16 is where we ended up with zero attrition really. Thank you team! @juncoshollinger @teamchevy #indycar #driver #teamchevy #t1d."

The 33-year-old has gotten off to a decent start in the 2025 IndyCar season, given that the Juncos Hollinger Racing team is not one of the heavy hitters in the sport. After the first two rounds, Daly finds himself in 20th place in the drivers' standings with 27 points. He is currently level with the Chip Ganassi Racing driver, Kyffin Simpson, who is also on the same number of points.

Conor Daly ended the 2024 season in 26th place in the drivers' championship, and considering this, he is on track for a better finish this year. However, there are still 15 events remaining on the calendar, including the upcoming Long Beach race.

If the 33-year-old is to finish among the top 20 at the end of the last race of 2025, he will be required to produce consistent results from Long Beach onward.

