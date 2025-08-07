Conor Daly marks girlfriend Amy's birthday with Sequoia National Park adventure

Juncos Hollinger Racing driver Conor Daly recently shared an Instagram story with his followers. The Instagram story gave a glimpse into his girlfriend Amy Marie Gaertner's birthday celebration.

On August 5, Amy Marie celebrated her birthday with a trip to Sequoia National Park. The National Park, which is surrounded by the gigantic Sequoia trees, is located in California.

The 33-year-old driver uploaded a picture of him and his girlfriend standing side by side. Amy Marie wore a black tank top with blue and white shorts and matching white shoes, while the Juncos Hollinger Racing driver wore a full black outfit with a white and red IndyCar cap.

Screenshot of Conor Daly's Instagram story @conordaly22

The couple started dating somewhere in 2022 and were spotted in the Iowa paddock in the same year. Amymarie Gaertner is a well-established Youtuber who has amassed over 1.28 million subscribers, where she uploads videos of herself dancing and painting.

Amymarie also had around 1 million followers on Instagram. She was also featured in a Youtube original movie called 'Dance Camp,' which featured several other YouTubers.

As for Conor Daly, he drives the #76 Juncos Hollinger Racing car powered by Chevrolet. He has had a decent season so far, as he qualified in 22nd place for the first race of the season at the St. Petersburg Grand Prix held on March 2. He finished the race in 17th. At the recently held Java House Grand Prix of Monterey, he qualified in 23rd place and finished the race in 14th place.

Conor Daly speaks about clickbait AI pages

Conor Daly recently spoke about the clickbait Facebook pages. He also spoke about the AI-driven articles put out by these pages.

The #76 Juncos Hollinger Racing car driver spoke about how most of the clickbait AI pages are AD farms in disguise and that these pages are making money from the clicks. He also spoke about AI-driven pages putting out articles.

Daly spoke about this issue on the podcast SpeedStreet which he hosts alongside Chase Holden. Conor Daly said:

"It's my goal now to get rid of these fake AI Facebook clickbait platforms, so I can help the folks that love racing. And we can sort of get their minds out of the gutter. Like we need to be Hey, let's focus on reality and not the fake internet AI land so there we go. I want to talk about that for 3 weeks.I keep forgetting it.I gotta get rid of these.I gotta get rid of these AI Facebook pages.Because I feel bad for these poor folks that are getting duped." (58: 29 onwards)

"You know what's funny they definitely they use this podcast too. They must they put the words of this podcast. Or some of them. This is 'Indy speed' of July 17th 12:10 PM "Conor Daly makes shocking move as he speaks candidly about unexpected turn of events at Iowa it felt like being stabbed in the face". What? Did I actually say that on the show ?" He added.

Conor Daly further spoke about how people should not believe such pages and that they should report if they come across such pages. He also spoke about how fans should only believe news coming from verified news sources.

