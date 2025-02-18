Conor Daly puts up statement drive at Sebring amid IndyCar exit rumors

Conor Daly is currently facing a major struggle in his racing career as he could lose his seat with Juncos Hollinger Racing for the 2025 season. This comes after his sponsor, Polkadot rejected the $3.5 million sponsorship he asked for. Amid this, Daly has had a stellar performance at the Sebring test, showcasing his skills to the IndyCar grid.

Daly has been racing in IndyCar since 2013 and has been a fan favorite for revealing the inside talks going on inside the IndyCar sphere. Though he was not destined to take part in the 2024 season except for a few one-off appearances, the 33-year-old out dragged his machinery and left a mark on the teams.

As a result, he earned a full-time seat with Juncos Hollinger Racing for the 2025 season. A fair chunk of driving expenses are covered by sponsor endorsements, however, Polkadot backed off from sponsoring Daly this year on the last day of the decision period despite large support from within the community.

This meant he risked losing his full-time venture in the racing series. Nonetheless, with the IndyCar pre-season tests going on at Sebring, Conor Daly showcased his prowess by posting the second-best lap time during session 2 and the fourth-best overall throughout the day.

Daly finished a lap in 52.5391 seconds, just over two-tenths shy from pace-setter Pato O'Ward. The Indiana native then shared his feelings on X (formerly Twitter):

"Out here just practicing. But so is everyone else. Strong start as a team! P2 in our afternoon session. P4 overall it seems. Can’t wait to jump back in tomorrow," he wrote.

He has participated in every Indy 500 since 2013, barring the 2014 iteration, with his best performance being a sixth-place finish in 2022.

Conor Daly reveals the importance of the Indianapolis 500

Conor Daly at the IndyCar - Bommarito Automotive Group 500 - Source: Getty

The Indy 500 is regarded as the "Greatest Spectacle of Racing" on earth by many. Conor Daly also shares a similar love for the elusive race and revealed the importance of the Indianapolis Grand Prix in his life, and said (as quoted by Mid Michigan Now):

"This is the greatest race in the world for a reason, but this is also my hometown. I grew up not too far from here, so I went to school not too far from here. I left school early to come to the racetrack when I was a kid to see everything that was going on here so it means a ton to me."

The Juncos Hollinger Racing driver has had four top-10 finishes around the 2.5-mile track. He will be hoping to continue this trend and bag a reputable result to bolster his CV and secure his drive for seasons to come.

