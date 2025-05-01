  • home icon
  • IndyCar
  • INDY 500
  • Conor Daly rates Indy 500's superiority over F1 with Takuma Sato's 94G crash as example

Conor Daly rates Indy 500's superiority over F1 with Takuma Sato's 94G crash as example

By Pranay Bhagi
Modified May 01, 2025 22:46 IST
Image Credits: Getty, L: Conor Daly; R: Takuma Sato
Image Credits: Getty, L: Conor Daly; R: Takuma Sato

Juncos Hollinger Racing driver Conor Daly, along with the other 33 confirmed entries for the 109th running of the Indy 500, participated in the open test at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway. The 33-year-old recently commented on Takuma Sato’s crash at the Indy 500 open test.

Ad

Former Indy 500 winner Takuma Sato announced his entry for the greatest spectacle in racing with Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing. As a result, the Japanese driver participated in the open test at the IMS from April 23 to April 24. Unfortunately, Sato met with a major accident on Day 2 of the test.

Takuma Sato was setting the timing sheets on fire during the boost session on the second day, which stimulated qualifying performance. However, just a few laps in, the Japanese driver lost control of the car while coming out of a turn and hit the barrier at 200+ mph. The impact was recorded at 94Gs, and the medical car came out.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Conor Daly discussed the same in the latest episode of the Speed Street podcast. The JHR driver detailed the comparison between an IndyCar and an F1 car, highlighting the Indy 500 superiority and how Sato was able to walk away from the crash with just a few bruises.

“If you saw that onboard video, I'm actually super glad they put that onboard video up of the crash. 94G impact, right? Crazy, that's a ton. People freak out in Europe land when an F1 crash is like 25Gs,” said Conor Daly (24:40 onwards).
Ad
“Sato smacked the wall, 95Gs. Like, yep, we're good, dog. Like, I mean, this is just, it's a completely different realm of physical and personal capability at the Indy 500 over anything else in the world. It's crazy,” he added.

youtube-cover
Ad

Takuma Sato thanked IndyCar, chassis manufacturer Dallara, and the IMS on X (formerly Twitter), the day after the crash, as he was able to walk away from such a high-speed crash without any major injuries.

Ad

Daly, on the other hand, penned his own reactions to his Day 2 outing at the Indy 500 open test sessions.

Conor Daly satisfied with “solid” Day 2 at Indy 500 open test

Conor Daly during the IndyCar Indy 500 open test at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway - Source: Getty
Conor Daly during the IndyCar Indy 500 open test at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway - Source: Getty

Conor Daly finished P21 in the boost session on Day 2, but recorded better pace in the second session of the last day. The JHR driver finished P4 during the afternoon session on Day 2, a session that was mainly focused on race runs. Daly updated the same on X as he wrote:

Ad
“Pretty solid afternoon session for us. P4. We obviously know never to read too much into testing and practice here but felt good getting a lot accomplished as a team @juncoshollinger. Tough out there in traffic! Can’t wait for May @TeamChevy #indy500 ”

The Indy 500 is on the horizon, with race day being just three weeks away. The race is on Sunday, May 25, with the action beginning in the third week of May.

About the author
Pranay Bhagi

Pranay Bhagi

Twitter icon

Pranay Bhagi is a motorsports journalist at Sportskeeda with over two years of experience in the industry. Having worked with respected platforms such as EssentiallySports and SportsRush, he has written nearly 2,000 articles covering the thrilling worlds of Formula 1 and NASCAR. Pranay’s knack for presenting unique angles and breaking down complex developments has established him as a reliable voice in the motorsports community.

Armed with a B.Sc. in Hospitality and Hotel Administration, Pranay’s professional journey reflects his dedication to accuracy and storytelling. His deep knowledge of motorsports allows him to anticipate trends, find engaging storylines, and mentor budding writers. He has also spearheaded initiatives to improve content efficiency, including leading workshops and presentations for fellow writers.

When not writing or analyzing motorsport races, Pranay enjoys traveling across India on his motorcycle, watching football, and indulging his curiosity by researching various interests. A devoted fan of Sebastian Vettel, Pranay admires the champion’s perseverance, integrity, and determination to fulfill dreams against all odds.

Balancing a love for both drivers and constructors, Pranay continues to bring insightful, ethical, and compelling content to motorsports fans worldwide. At Sportskeeda, he aims to enrich readers’ experience with his expertise and enthusiasm for the sport.

Know More

Stay updated with the 2025 IndyCar schedule, standings, qualifying, results today, series news, and the latest IndyCar racing news all in one place.

Quick Links

Edited by Riddhiman Sarkar
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications