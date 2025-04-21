Conor Daly reacts to girlfriend's all-black cowgirl aesthetic at Coachella

IndyCar driver Conor Daly's girlfriend, Amymarie Gaertner, posted a carousel of pictures on Instagram from the Coachella music event. Her partner, Daly, has reacted to it.

The social media star visited the music festival in the middle of the Colorado desert, dressed in chic cowgirl or Western style, wearing an all black outfit, and posted a montage of seven pictures.

The first picture has Gaertner wearing dungaree-style waist-high bellbottom jeans, with a black denim jacket, standing in front of a giant wheel. The second and fourth picture has her posing in front of the Spectra art installation from the festival. The third and seventh photograph is a selfie, giving a closer look at her aesthetics, including her sunglasses and multilayered choker necklace and drip earrings.

The fifth picture has her posing with a red bandana tied to her face, while the sixth one has her holding her cowboy hat and striking a side pose in a black bralet and armband. She captioned the post, mentioning the highlights of the festival and thanking YouTube for having her:

"chella girl🌵🎡 🎶dancing in the desert to Missy Elliot and the most iconic Gaga show I could dream up was perfection. Thank you to @youtube for having me for this core memory🤍@coachella #coachella"

Her partner, Conor Daly, dropped two heart eyes emoji on her update.

Image via Instagram | (@amymarie)

Conor Daly reacts sharply over Josef Newgarden's belt issue

AUTO: AUG 19 IndyCar - Bommarito Automotive Group 500 - Source: Getty

Juncos Hollinger Racing driver Conor Daly has reacted sharply to Team Penske's seat belt oversight with Josef Newgarden.

At the 50th ACURA Grand Prix of Long Beach, the two time Indy 500 winner Josef Newgarden was up in fifth place when an undone seat belt issue pulled him down to last, where he was even lapped twice.

Daly was left shocked by a second such incident in the recent past, the previous one being the one that happened with Will Power last year.

"What is Penske doing with their seat belts? I have no idea, I've never in my entire life, and I've been racing now a long time, a lot of races, I've never had my seat belts come undone," he said on his Speed Street podcast. [39:35 onwards]

"I don't know if they've got some wild lightweight seat belts or they're they're seated in a position where it's good for the center of gravity and the weight distribution to where they have to be in a certain spot, and it gets their arms (crossed up)."

Having seen him up close, Daly also weighed upon Newgarden's state after the race.

"But man, seat belts coming undone ruining your day. I was pitted next to him at the race. I tell you what, I was upset after the race, but boy, he was very, very unhappy. So that was a weird one."

After three rounds of the championship, Josef Newgarden is 10th with 58 points and Conor Daly is 21st with 32 points.

