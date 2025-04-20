Conor Daly reacts to Katherine Legge not getting Indy 500 entry: "Costs about $1.5 million"

Juncos Hollinger Racing star Conor Daly recently reflected on Katherine Legge's decision to race in NASCAR instead of the Indy 500. The 33-year-old explained the costs of an Indy 500 entry and how the same could be used for multiple entries in the NASCAR Cup Series and Xfinity Series races.

Ad

Katherine Legge was rumored to make a return for the 2025 Indy 500 after racing with Dale Coyne Racing for the 2024 event. However, with the 109th running of the greatest spectacle in racing about a month away, it seems unlikely that Legge will be racing at this year's Indy 500.

Conor Daly, in the latest episode of the Speed Street podcast, detailed how the Indy 500 costs around $1.5 million, and Katherine Legge has put the sponsorship money from e.l.f. cosmetics towards the NASCAR drive.

Ad

Trending

“Looks like we've got 34 confirmed entries for the Indy 500. I haven't heard anything about a 35th. Obviously we saw Katherine Legge dedicate all of her funding and her sponsorship dollars to the NASCAR side of things, which is a very interesting platform or program, but you know, it costs about a million, $1.5 Million to do the Indy 500,” said Conor Daly (1:12:40 onwards).

Ad

“With a million bucks, you can definitely do, you know, several more Xfinity and Cup races, you know, with, with the teams that she's doing them with. So, you know, maybe it's just about trying something new,” he added.

Ad

Katherine Legge made her NASCAR Cup Series debut at the Phoenix Raceway earlier this year and became the 17th woman to participate in a top-tier NASCAR event. As per the latest reports, Legge will participate in 12 other NASCAR events this year, which include seven Xfinity and five Cup Series races.

When Conor Daly talked about his love for the IMS Road Course

The IndyCar drivers took to the road course at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway in late March for the testing. Juncos Hollinger Racing driver Conor Daly came out to explain his love for the road course around IMS and his will to win around it despite eyeing the Indy 500 as the aim.

Ad

Conor Daly spoke with the media after the IMS test, as he said:

“I love this track personally and obviously 500 is the goal to win over all else but this road course means a lot too to me because it's been an enjoyable track to drive for me and I've had very good races here so definitely an important one and want to win. We want to show up here in May to not lose.” (0:28)

Ad

The Indy 500 open test is up next on the calendar for the driver. The test will take place from April 23 to 24, with all 34 Indy 500 entries expected to show up.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Pranay Bhagi Pranay Bhagi is a motorsports journalist at Sportskeeda with over two years of experience in the industry. Having worked with respected platforms such as EssentiallySports and SportsRush, he has written nearly 2,000 articles covering the thrilling worlds of Formula 1 and NASCAR. Pranay’s knack for presenting unique angles and breaking down complex developments has established him as a reliable voice in the motorsports community.



Armed with a B.Sc. in Hospitality and Hotel Administration, Pranay’s professional journey reflects his dedication to accuracy and storytelling. His deep knowledge of motorsports allows him to anticipate trends, find engaging storylines, and mentor budding writers. He has also spearheaded initiatives to improve content efficiency, including leading workshops and presentations for fellow writers.



When not writing or analyzing motorsport races, Pranay enjoys traveling across India on his motorcycle, watching football, and indulging his curiosity by researching various interests. A devoted fan of Sebastian Vettel, Pranay admires the champion’s perseverance, integrity, and determination to fulfill dreams against all odds.



Balancing a love for both drivers and constructors, Pranay continues to bring insightful, ethical, and compelling content to motorsports fans worldwide. At Sportskeeda, he aims to enrich readers’ experience with his expertise and enthusiasm for the sport. Know More