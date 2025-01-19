Conor Daly reacts to his "old school" thumbnail of his IndyCar content day vlog

Drivers often reveal different sides of their lives of stories on social media, and following suit, Conor Daly made a YouTube vlog on the IndyCar content day. However, he found the thumbnail quite hysterical and made a hilarious analogy.

The 33-year-old signed his full-time contract with Juncos Hollinger Racing for the 2025 season. He had five starts with the team last year, in which he got a solitary podium finish.

This was enough to impress the team's owners, who decided to retain the Indiana-born driver for the upcoming season. This meant that he would be taking part in IndyCar driver pre-season duties and made the subsequent vlog on the experience.

On the other hand, the thumbnail of the video left Conor Daly making a hilarious remark on his X:

"This almost feels like an old school home video version of @IndyCar Content Day. I hope you enjoy this behind the scenes look. You might even see your favorites drivers."

The 33-year-old is gearing up to compete in his second season as a Juncos Hollinger Racing driver.

Conor Daly reflected on his venture with Juncos Hollinger Racing

Conor Daly at the INDYCAR Bommarito Automotive Group 500 - Source: Getty

After constantly having an on-off IndyCar career, Conor Daly has set his sights on finally maintaining his status in the field. Moreover, his performances last year earned him the chance to get a full-time seat for the 2025 season.

The 33-year-old then delved deeper into how the 2025 contract was a surprise for him and he wants to recreate the success that he found during the last leg of his previous campaign (via 13 Sports):

"Well obviously at the end of last year was so fun to be with this team [Juncos Hollinger Racing] and you know just to get the last month of the season in, it all kind of happened by surprise. But it went so well and it was our goal of the off-season to make this happen again from a full-time standpoint."

Daly was commended by the team personnel for his performances. Subsequently, in the announcement regarding his return to Indiana, team co-owner Ricardo Juncos was full of praise of him (via Juncos Hollinger Racing):

"When Conor rejoined us last year, it felt like we seamlessly picked up right where we left off in 2010. I’m thrilled to have him back in the car full-time for 2025. With both seats now filled, the team is laser-focused on building momentum and delivering standout performances throughout the year, aiming for an exceptional season ahead for Juncos Hollinger Racing."

The 2025 IndyCar season is scheduled to begin with the street race in St. Petersburg on March 2. The race will be broadcast domestically across the USA on FOX Sports, as the promotional campaigns have taken over the social media.

