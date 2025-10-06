Conor Daly ready to attempt 2026 IndyCar-NASCAR double-header in St. Pete

IndyCar star Conor Daly is yet to secure a seat for the 2026 season. However, he recently came out on the Speed Street podcast and agreed to Jamie Little's idea of attempting the IndyCar-NASCAR double header at the season opener in St. Pete.

The 2026 IndyCar calendar was released a couple of weeks back. The Thermal and Iowa doubleheader were removed from the calendar, with Arlington Grand Prix and Phoenix Raceway being added to it. One of the biggest changes was the NASCAR-IndyCar doubleheaders at Phoenix Raceway and St. Pete.

FOX, which signed as IndyCar's exclusive broadcaster ahead of the 2025 season, acquired a third of Penske Entertainment, hence acquiring a third of IndyCar and Indianapolis Motor Speedway midway through the season.

NASCAR’s play-by-play announcer Jamie Little came out on the Speed Street podcast and detailed how FOX has played a crucial role in NASCAR and IndyCar shaking hands and moving ahead as one to promote the American racing series.

Jamie Little talked about the Phoenix Raceway double header, followed by the NASCAR Truck series and IndyCar season opener taking place on the same weekend at St. Pete, and presented the idea of Conor Daly attempting the double header.

“So Conor, we're going to see a little bit. I think you need to get in a truck there, actually,” said Little (41:05 onwards)

“You know what? I would do that. If it were, well, first of all, I got to find a job on both sides or one side. Either one will figure it out. But if I am somehow back full-time in the IndyCar series, I would certainly entertain the idea, as long as it didn't take away from anything on the IndyCar side. But it is awesome,” replied Conor Daly.

Conor Daly signed with Juncos Hollinger Racing for the 2025 season, but reportedly had sponsorship troubles with Polkadot. Rumors of Daly being linked to a move to AJ Foyt Racing to replace David Malukas have been circling the paddock, but nothing has been confirmed.

Conor Daly agrees with Jamie Little about the IndyCar-NASCAR crossover

Jamie Little on the Speed Street podcast explained how the IndyCar-NASCAR crossover at the Phoenix Raceway and St Pete. will introduce the American open wheel racing series audience and the stock car audience to a completely new discipline, suggesting it's a “win-win” situation for both series.

Conor Daly came out and agreed with the NASCAR play-by-play announcer, as he said,

“I agree with what you said. The crossover, the coinciding with NASCAR in a more friendly way, I think that's just fantastic for motorsport. I like watching race cars. I like watching. I don't care if they got fenders. I don't care if they got wings on it. I don't care.”

“I love it. And so when we see this for our fans, I think it's a very good step in the right direction. And so I completely agree with you,” added Conor Daly

IndyCar saw a growth in the viewership in 2025 with FOX's arrival, and the NASCAR crossover will potentially increase the viewership and interest in the series.

