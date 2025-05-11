Conor Daly recaps Indy GP run from lap 1 setback to hard fought P15 finish

Conor Daly fought back from a lap 1 spin to finish 15th in Saturday’s Sonsio Grand Prix at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway Road Course. The Juncos Hollinger Racing driver started 22nd but spun after contact with Callum Ilott in Turn 12 on the opening lap, which dropped him to the back of the field.

Despite damage to the floor of his No. 76 Chevy, Daly worked his way forward throughout the 85-lap race. After the race, Daly shared his thoughts on Instagram, calling it “a rollercoaster of a day.”

"What a rollercoaster of a day," Daly remarked. "Got punted lap 1 and did a full 360. Came back from dead last to P15. @juncoshollinger called a great race and gave me a car capable of fighting even with floor damage from getting drilled. We will continue to fight forward. Great pit stops from boys. Onto the big one. #Indy500 #indycar #racing #teamchevy #t1d."

The race was won by Alex Palou, who claimed his fourth win of the 2025 season. Palou, who started from pole but lost his lead in the first corner on the opening lap, took back the lead later in the race and was leading comfortably.

However, a late-race caution with 16 laps to go, caused by David Malukas stalling off track, erased Palou’s lead, which was over 10 seconds, over Pato O’Ward. But when the race resumed, Palou held on to take the win over the McLaren driver.

Daly’s P15 finish was a strong recovery after the early setback. His result moves him to 21st in the drivers’ standings with 58 points. The team now shifts its focus to the biggest race of the year, the 109th running of the Indianapolis 500.

Conor Daly is annoyed with IndyCar's latest issue

Conor Daly has shared his frustration with how IndyCar races are playing out this season. Speaking after the race at Barber Motorsports Park on May 4, Daly said that the lack of caution periods is making the races too predictable. With fewer yellow flags, teams have fewer chances to try different strategies or gain positions through restarts.

In the first four races of the 2025 season, there was only one caution period, during the opening laps of the Grand Prix of St. Petersburg. From then until the Sonsio Grand Prix on May 10, the series went 408 straight laps without a single yellow flag. That streak finally ended with a caution 16 laps from the end of the Indy GP. Conor Daly explained the issue on his Speed Street podcast.

“Right now, when there’s no yellows, you really have no chance to kind of take advantage of your racecraft and restart-craft,” he said. “Once you are out there and cycling through strategies, there’s really not a ton of action. I can’t lie, these races without yellows have become kind of frustrating and annoying.” (14:40 onwards)

Conor Daly also mentioned that the situation has been tough on teams like Juncos Hollinger Racing, who are still trying to improve their car. For them, cautions can offer a much-needed chance to shake up the running order or gain ground through pit stop timing.

